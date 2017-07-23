Reports: PSG demand Manchester United star in the deal for Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is on Jose Mourinho's radar as an alternative to £50m-rated Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho has been an admirer of Verratti

What's the story?

According to Mirror, PSG want Anthony Martial in exchange for Marco Verratti. The Parisians haven't made any high profile transfers apart from Dani Alves and want to add more fire power to their attack.

In case you didn't know...

Verratti has always been a target for Barcelona and that saga continued for a long time. It ended with the 24-year old firing his old agent and appointing Mino Raiola as his new agent. But that doesn't mean the Catalans have given up hope of getting him.

New Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde wants to bring one of the world's most coveted midfielders, Verratti, as a replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Mirror believe that Manchester United have identified Marco Verratti as an alternative for Matic after Chelsea refused to budge on their price-tag Â£50m.

The heart of the matter

With Verratti appointing Raiola as his agent, United have some hope of getting the player. Reports suggest that Ed Woodward has held talks over bringing the player to the Premier League. Mirror believe that United would have to cough out Â£60m to get the player. It was all going well until PSG demanded Martial in exchange.

Despite having limited game time last season, Mourinho doesn't want Martial to leave and will continue negotiating with the French giants in the hope that a deal can be struck.

What's next?

Mourinho had publicly stated that he wants 4 players. But if required he is ready to go from 4 to 3 players. He also stated that he would not be held ransom over a particular player and that applies to the Matic deal as well.

It is understood that Raiola has held talks with Ed Woodward regarding the player. While the player has not refused a move to the Premier League, it is believed that Barcelona is his preferred destination.

Raiola has a good working relationship with the Premier League giants and has helped United secure the deals of 5 stars since 2015, the latest being Romelu Lukaku. United would be banking on the Italian to help them secure this deal as well.

If United fail to get the Italian international, they would have to turn their interest to Matic, which they are hoping doesn't happen.

Author's take

Getting the services of Verratti would be a good move by the Red Devils. With Barcelona having cooled their interest since PSG targeted Neymar, United seem to be the only team targeting the player. And if he were to leave, United would have an advantage.