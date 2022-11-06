PSG eyeing 2023 move to sign £90,000-a-week Arsenal superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in the summer of 2023.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 12 Premier League starts.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli has netted 23 goals and laid out 15 assists in 101 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Ituano for £6 million in the summer of 2019.

According to Le10Sport, PSG are currently monitoring Martinelli's situation, with the Brazilian's current contract set to expire in June 2024. The player is firmly on Parisians sporting director Luis Campos' radar.

However, Arsenal are said to be prepared to offer Martinelli a considerable wage increase on a new deal to ward off transfer interest from other clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and even Real Madrid.

Martinelli, who had four trials with Manchester United as a teenager, has recently stated that he is keen to sign a new deal. He said (via Metro):

"When I knew that Arsenal wanted to buy me, it was one of the happiest days of my life. I'm very happy here. I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything. I want to stay. I'm very happy, They just need a pen."

PSG, on the other hand, are believed to be planning its squad for the future with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in their thirties. Christophe Galtier's side is expected to delve deep into the transfer market for potential offensive options soon.

Arsenal defender William Saliba could pop up on PSG's radar, says journalist

Speaking on The Football Terrace, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that PSG could approach the north London outfit for the services of promising centre-back William Saliba. He said:

"PSG are definitely still looking for defenders. I see no reason he would want to leave but the only caveat there is he did love living in France. If they did come in, it might give him a decision to make. It is still highly likely Saliba signs [a new contract]."

Saliba, who has established himself as a first-team name since returning from Marseille on loan, is locked in contract talks with the Gunners as his current deal expires in 2024.

Overall, Saliba has scored two goals and contributed one assist in 14 matches across all competitions for the Mikel Arteta-coached outfit.

