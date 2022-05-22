PSG ‘finding a way’ to get rid of Neymar after request from Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

As per Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe will reportedly remain with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. However, as per Spanish journalist Sergio Santos, Neymar Jr. may have to leave the Parc des Princes as a result. PSG are looking to sell the Brazilian as per Mbappe's demands.

The World Cup-winning forward has apparently instructed the Parisian giants to sell his Brazilian teammate and sign French forward Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe and Neymar have flourished together with the Parisians, playing 112 games and combining for 47 goals together. However, they seem to have a mixed relationship. Mbappe even admitted to calling the former Barcelona star a "bum" back in September, following Neymar's refusal to pass to him (via Mirror).

Sergio Santos @Santos_Relevo Más concesiones del PSG a Mbappé que han sido fundamentales para que se quede: trabajan desde ya en buscarle una salida a Neymar y en cerrar la incorporación de Dembelé. Más concesiones del PSG a Mbappé que han sido fundamentales para que se quede: trabajan desde ya en buscarle una salida a Neymar y en cerrar la incorporación de Dembelé.

Now, it looks like an exit could be looming for the Brazilian star who joined them for a record €222 million in 2017 from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, a move to sign Dembele could potentially be easy to execute, with the Frenchman set to leave Barcelona as a free agent this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Kylian Mbappé will STAY at Paris Saint-Germain. He’s definitely not joining Real Madrid this summer, the final decision has been made and communicated to Florentino Perez. 🤝



Kylian Mbappe and Neymar slammed PSG Ultras, but what will heal the rift?

It was a shocking scene for the Parisians at the Parc des Princes a few weeks ago. Lionel Messi's goal guided them to a 1-1 draw against Lens which led to them winning the Ligue 1 title with four games to go. However, the Ultras, who sit at the Virage Auteuil stand, walked out of the stadium 15 minutes before full time to celebrate the title win outside.

This was arguably the climax in the tension between the club and its disenfranchised fans, many of whom were displeased with the recent results. Consistent boos have filled the Parc des Princes ever since they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid comeback.

It hasn't helped that the league title was the only trophy the Parisians picked up this season even after assembling a squad of superstars. A number of PSG stars, including Neymar and Mbappe, slammed the Ultras for their decision to exit the stadium ahead of the celebrations (via 90min).

However, a mend is perhaps underway. In their last three league games, PSG have struggled with two draws and one win, but they have been scoring more consistently, managing nine goals. With their forward players performing better together and scoring more goals, it might be the beginning of renewed success.

