PSG give ultimatum to Barcelona on Neymar deal, Manchester United agree personal terms with Dybala and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.05K   //    01 Aug 2019, 20:31 IST

Will Neymar get his wish?
Will Neymar get his wish?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are into the last week of the Premier League transfer window and as far as we know, quite a few big-money deals are on the verge of being completed. These are exciting times in the footballing world as we inch closer towards the new season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 1st August 2019.

Paris Saint-Germain tell Barcelona to wrap the deal up by August 10

Ernesto Valverde and co. have a decision to make
Ernesto Valverde and co. have a decision to make

The Neymar transfer saga will have its own expiry date. That's according to latest reports which claim that Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona that if they are planning on signing Neymar, they will need to have reached a decision by August 10th - the date on which the Ligue 1 starts.

Neymar is currently tied to Paris Saint-Germain till 2022 but he is tired with life in Paris and is seeking an exit. He is eying a return to his former club Barcelona and is even willing to take a pay cut in order to force the move.

Now, the Catalans are expected to ramp up their pursuit of the Brazilian as they are yet to place an official bid for him. PSG and Barcelona find themselves well apart in their valuation of the player and the latter wants to include players in the deal so as to significantly reduce the asking price.

Barcelona are short on funds after signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for a whopping €120 million. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain director Leonardo travelled to China to convince Neymar to stay.

However, the Brazilian has his mind set on a departure and wants the other parties involved to do nothing but expedite his exit from the Parisian club. There has been a lot of back and forth so far in this transfer saga with Barcelona reportedly open to offering Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic or Malcom in the deal but PSG not being interested.

It would be good for all parties to come to an agreement as Neymar has all but gone public about his desire to move and if a move doesn't materialize, it could lead to an embarrassing episode for the French club.

