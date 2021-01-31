PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino comments about Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos

Mauricio Pochettino - the current PSG manager - was dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of 2019 and was then linked with a potential move to Real Madrid. However, those rumors never came to fruition and Pochettino was subsequently appointed as the manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

Some rumors still suggest that the Argentine tactician was in fact approached by Real Madrid but he rejected them. Speaking to Marca (via Goal.com) Pochettino has now put those rumors to rest by saying that was never the case.

Talking about the Real Madrid rumors and his eventual move to PSG, he said

"That never happened. Clubs are always above the individual and anyone who can say such a thing is out of place.

“This is not the case [that he rejected Real Madrid], although there was a lot of talk at the time. We have a lot of respect for the teams that may have been interested in our staff.

“It wasn't like that and of course I have been approached by clubs, but the one we received with love was from PSG. And this is the ideal project,” he added.

Although Pochettino did not become the Real Madrid manager, he could reportedly be united with Madrid's captain, Sergio Ramos with PSG one of many clubs believed to be interested in the 34-year-old centre-back who looks likely to leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

When asked about a potential move for Ramos, Pochettino said

“After one month [at PSG] I am finding players with great leadership. The great [players] are able to play and coexist in different projects and cultures, but I am very respectful.

“PSG's strategy has been the same for years, ever since we signed Ronaldinho: to look at market opportunities and bring in those who can improve what we have.

“We will see in the coming months. Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession to always win. PSG are one of the biggest [clubs] in the world, Pochettino added.

Pochettino could achieve PSG's objective of winning the UCL by signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Can PSG finally win the UEFA Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino?

Mauricio Pochettino reiterated that PSG's ultimate objective is to win the UEFA Champions League and not just perform well in it. The Ligue 1 giants are currently one of the biggest clubs to have never won the Champions League and that's naturally what the club and their new manager want the most.

“Nothing else matters here except winning. Winning the Champions League has been a dream for 50 years; we have never won it. Even when I was a player it was an obsession," Pochettino said

“That's the objective; we can't just think about doing well in the Champions League, we're talking about winning it. Since we [the coaching team] lost the final at Tottenham, our dream is to have the chance to play in a final again,” he added.