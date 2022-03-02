PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's future could be key to Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid switch: Reports

A new twist has emerged in Real Madrid's protracted saga to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG. A report in German newspaper Bild suggests that PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's future could influence Mbappe's future.

It's been rumored that the Argentine coach, who only joined PSG in 2021, could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes as early as June 2022 at the end of the season.

A number of top teams are reported to be interested in the 49-year-old, with Manchester United and Real Madrid on top of the list.

Man United face a battle with Real Madrid to land Mauricio Pochettino as pressure grows on Carlo Ancelotti - and his close bond with Kylian Mbappe is a factor in Spaniards' interest

Mbappe feels valued by Pochettino and has in recent games shown a willingness to repay the faith shown in him by the coach and has been seen tracking back to assume more defensive responsibilities.

This has allowed Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to thrive, with both South Americans less inclined to dabble in unglamorous defensive work.

Where Mbappe plays next season will ultimately come down to the financial outlay he and his representatives are presented with and the sporting project that either PSG or Real Madrid offer.

But Pochettino's fate could end up being the make-weight that tips the scales in favor of any of the two European powerhouses.

Mbappe is a huge Real Madrid fan

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

In 2020 Mbappe famously revealed that he was star-struck after meeting Zinedine Zidane when he visited Madrid's facility to train with the Los Blancos as a 14-year-old.

He wrote in the Players' Tribune:

"Right before my 14th birthday, I got an incredible surprise.

"My father received a call from someone at Real Madrid, inviting me to come to Spain for a training session over the holiday break.

"It was a shock because they actually told my father, 'Zidane would like to see your son.' At the time, Zizou was the sporting director. Of course, I was over the moon. I was desperate to go."

"I will never forget the moment that we arrived at the training center from the airport.

"Zidane met us in the parking lot by his car, and it was a really nice car, of course. We said hello, and then he offered to drive me over to the field for training. He was pointing at the front seat, like, 'Go on, get in.'"

"But I just froze and I asked, 'Should I take off my shoes?'

"Hahaha! I don’t know why I said that. But it was Zizou’s car!"

In October 2021, he again made known his desire to play for Real Madrid in an interview.

He told L'Equipe:

"If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real Madrid.

"I thought my adventure here was over. I wanted something else. I'd been in Ligue 1 for six or seven years, I'd given everything to Paris and had done well. That was my thought, leaving was the next logical step."

PSG have always maintained their desire to keep Mbappe beyond his current contract and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been in Mbappe's ear constantly trying to convince him to stay for at least one more season.

The president's persistence could finally pay off after Mbappe reached 156 goals on Saturday to equal Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal scoring record for the Parisians.

The Frenchman could be convinced to extend is PSG stay beyond 2022 to overtake Edinson Cavani, who boasts 200 goals for PSG.

