PSG and Manchester United interested in signing Real Madrid star with €250 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could be set to lure Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy from the Santiago Bernabeu. El Nacional has claimed that the two clubs have shown interest in securing the services of the left-back.

As per the story, PSG are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old and even made an approach to sign him last summer, which was rebuffed by Real Madrid. The Parisians are said to be ready to make another push to snap up the player. They have reserved €50 million they plan to spend on his transfer.

However, the Spanish giants are believed to be unlikely to sit down with their French counterparts to discuss the prospect of Mendy's transfer. This is due to the tense relationship between the two clubs at the moment.

It appears that the only possibility for Nasser Al-Khelaffi to get the deal done would be to pay the Frenchman's release clause worth €250 million. His contract with Los Blancos expires in 2025.

The story also mentions that Los Blancos won't block Mendy from leaving if clubs other than PSG come in with a suitable offer. This opens the door for Manchester United, who are also interested in signing him.

It has been claimed that Erik Ten Hag isn't satisfied with summer signing Tyrell Malacia's input at Old Trafford so far and is looking for an upgrade. He is said to be a big fan of Mendy and believes he can bring some much-needed improvement to his team in that area of the pitch.

It is worth noting that Manchester United currently have a decent relationship with Real Madrid. They recently signed Raphael Varane and Casemiro and that could work in their favor.

How has the Manchester United and PSG target fared for Real Madrid this term?

Ferland Mendy in action for Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy has made 15 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions so far this season, recording one assist to his name. This includes nine appearances in La Liga, five in the UEFA Champions League, and one in the UEFA Super Cup.

As it stands, the defender's market value is worth €40 million.

Mendy joined Real Madrid from Olympique Lyon in 2019 and has since made 120 appearances for the club, registering five goals and 10 assists.

