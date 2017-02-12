PSG's Marco Verratti confirms he is interested in joining Barcelona

The Italian midfielder feels Barcelona have never managed to replace Xavi in midfield

Marco Verratti is coveted throughout the world of football

What’s the story?

Marco Verratti has alerted Barcelona ahead of a potential move, expressing his interest in leaving Paris St-German to join the La Liga giants. Speaking to Spanish newspaper AS ahead of the UEFA Champions League match, Verratti said, “Although I’m in a fantastic project and feel at home, any player would love to play for Barcelona. It’s the best team in the world, with 3 of the world’s top 5 forwards. Iniesta, Messi and Neymar can create a chance in a second.”

In case you didn’t know...

The Italian midfielder was a 12 million purchase from Delfino Pescara by Paris Saint-Germain and has grown to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. It is no secret that Verratti is considering a move, as his agent, Donato di Campli, had earlier said, “Marco is well in Paris, but his career is not only in the French league.”

This resulted in multiple European giants such as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan all registering their interest in the player.

The heart of the matter

Marco Verratti would walk into most lineups in the world, but Barcelona do have a certain Sergio Busquets. The Catalan midfielder has not been at his best this season, which has also coincided with a dip in Barca’s form. Verratti, however, placed the reason for the Blaugrana’s decline as the non-replacement of Xavi in the middle of the park.

The Italian noted that it was a ‘pleasure’ to be highly thought of by Barcelona, and it was an ‘honour’ to be compared to Xavi, but firmly said he would not be able to replace the legendary Spanish midfielder.

What’s next?

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique will have a chance to have a close-up view of Verratti when PSG play Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week. If Barcelona are to make a bid for the Italian in the summer, it could spark a series of transfers – Busquets has previously admitted that Pep Guardiola could lure him to Manchester City.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Marco Verrati would breathe fresh life into the Barcelona midfield. Outside of N’Golo Kante, the Italian is perhaps the best defensive midfielder in the world, also capable of playing the box to box role. Despite saying otherwise, he could actually replicate Xavi’s success in the role, which will facilitate Barcelona’s offensive play and defensive security.

His comments are sure to annoy the powers-that-be at PSG though, but if a bid from Barcelona does come, they would be hard to turn down.