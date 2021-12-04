PSG midfielder dismisses talk of January exit; reveals contract extension plans: Reports

PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has denied reports that he is seeking an exit from the club during the January transfer window.

Reports in the French media listed seven players who could be on their way out of PSG, of which Paredes was one of those listed. However, the 27-year-old has come out to rubbish the report while stating his ambition to remain in the French capital.

Speaking to Argentine media outlet TyC Sports, Paredes revealed that he is still fully committed to PSG and is in the process of discussing a contract renewal.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



The best of the week before



📽️ 𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙸𝙽𝙸𝙽𝙶 𝚂𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙸𝙾𝙽 ⚽️The best of the week before #RCLPSG 📽️ 𝚃𝚁𝙰𝙸𝙽𝙸𝙽𝙶 𝚂𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙸𝙾𝙽 ⚽️ The best of the week before #RCLPSG https://t.co/oIyqahA3jv

His current deal with the club expires in 2023 and the Argentina international stated that he is in pursuit of 'happiness' with the club.

Leandro Paredes began his career with South American giants Boca Juniors before making his first sojourn to Europe with Chievo in 2014. He spent the next couple of seasons in Italy and another two years in Russia with Zenit.

He completed a transfer to PSG in January 2019 and has since made 98 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning several major honors.

He is also established on the international scene. He has 41 caps for Argentina and was an integral part of the La Albiceleste squad that won the 2020 Copa America.

PSG have had a stop-start campaign so far, despite all the promise

PSG have not been at their best

PSG had one of the most grandiose transfer windows in recent history and successfully completed the transfers of several high-profile players.

The biggest of the lot was Lionel Messi's arrival from Barcelona but there were also other marquee acquisitions like Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

This saw the club's status raised even further and many tipped them as early favorites to triumph on all fronts.

Their quest to reclaim the league title from Lille is well underway, with a 12-point advantage currently being held at the summit after just 16 matches. But beneath the dominance lies the fact that PSG have not been entirely convincing domestically.

Their defense has flattered to deceive, while the Mbappe, Messi and Neymar attacking combo that threatened to tear defenses to shreds has not fully clicked.

Their deficiencies have been laid bare on the continent and they have struggled to perform at the standards expected in the UEFA Champions League despite already having qualified.

Also Read Article Continues below

There is still more than enough time for Mauricio Pochettino to mold his team into the behemoth that it is on paper. However, it cannot be denied that the Parisians are performing significantly below expectations.

Edited by Rohit Mishra