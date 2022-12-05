PSG News Roundup: Australia manager labels Lionel Messi as one of the greatest ever; Mauricio Pochettino advises Kylian Mbappe on improvements, and more - December 4, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a fruitful season since the arrival of Christophe Galtier this summer. The French manager is on an unbeaten run since taking charge of the club.

Meanwhile, Australia manager Graham Arnold has labelled Lionel Messi as 'one of the greatest ever’. Elsewhere, former Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has advised Kylian Mbappe on how to improve his performances.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 4, 2022:

Australia manager labels Lionel Messi 'one of the greatest ever'

Lionel Messi is on red-hot form in Qatar.

Graham Arnold has heaped praise on Lionel Messi after his Man of the Match performance against Australia in Round of 16 the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The Argentinean was in the thick of things as la Albiceleste secured a 2-1 win over the Socceroos. The 35-year-old scored a spectacular goal to take his team to the quarterfinals against Netherlands.

After the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, Arnold said that he's in awe of Messi’s genius.

“He’s incredible. One of the greatest ever. We really worked hard not to be in awe of him, because of the great player he is. But wow, he’s remarkable. I had the privilege of playing against Diego Maradona, and now coaching against Messi — they’re both wonderful players, and Argentina should be so proud and happy to have players of that caliber,” said Arnold.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored three goals and set up one in four games at this year’s World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino advises Kylian Mbappe on improvements

Kylian Mbappe is currently in Qatar with the France team.

Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on how Kylian Mbappe can further improve himself.

The French forward has been on fire this season with PSG and has continued his good form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old has plundered five goals to help Les Bleus reach the quarterfinals.

Speaking live on BBC One, Pochettino said that Mbappe now needs the improve his understanding of the space ahead of him.

“It’s easy for him. That is so easy for him (to beat defenders). What he needs now to be a really, really complete player is to read better the space, when he needs to go inside, how he needs to receive in between the lines, use the pocket. … He needs to be more involved in the game,” said Pochettino.

He added:

“Of course, he is a great talent; we can see (that), but (his decisions) are all similar actions. When he has time with the ball and space to run, he’s impossible to stop, but afterwards, he needs to be more involved. He needs to be a more complete player.”

Mbappe has also registered 19 goals and five assist from 20 games across competitions for the Parisians this year.

Rodrygo Goes heaps praise on PSG's Neymar

Neymar is currently sidelined with injury.

Rodrygo Goes has revealed his admiration for Neymar. The PSG superstar is currently with the Brazil team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 30-year-old picked up an injury in the first game and is now in a race against time to be fit. However, Rodrygo has said that Neymar is playing a key role behind the scenes.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited by PSG Talk, Rodrygo said that it's an honour playing alongside his idol.

“Neymar gave me so much confidence before the match; he wanted to show me his support. He’s a teacher, and he’s my idol; it’s an honour for me to play with him. At the end of the match, he complimented me and told me to continue like this, despite the defeat. He told me not to think about what happened with Cameroon, to leave it behind me and look forward,” said Rodrygo.

Neymar has 15 goals and 12 assists from 20 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

