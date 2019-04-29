×
PSG News: Thomas Tuchel unhappy with Neymar's actions

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
125   //    29 Apr 2019, 21:17 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

After the incident regarding Neymar allegedly punching a fan in the stands while on his way to collect his medal, Thomas Tuchel has hit back at his player's actions. The German manager certainly was not impressed by Neymar's reactions.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain emerged as runners-up in the French Cup finals after losing 6-5 on penalties to Rennes. In that match, the 27-year-old made his return after a long injury layoff and played 45 minutes of the match. Depsite getting his name on the scoresheet, the Ligue 1 champions could not hold onto their lead and eventually lost the penalty shootout.

The heart of the matter

Following the loss, it appears that Neymar could not control his disappointment. Instead, he took it out on a fan who might have provoked him. Even as such, Neymar's actions are surely not condoned.

Speaking in the pre-match conference ahead of PSG's clash with Montpellier on Tuesday, Tuchel mentioned,

"I did not like it, I did not like it at all"
"It is not possible to do this sort of thing."
"Defeat is not easy to accept, but you must show respect. You cannot do that."
"What I will say is that there are some players who love to win, and others who hate to lose."

Evidently, Tuchel disapproves of Neymar's actions.

While authorities are set to investigate the issue, Neymar was confirmed to have received a three-match European competition ban after his rant on the referees in his club's defeat to Manchester United. Now, the Brazilian could potentially be punished for his actions and not be eligible to play for his club for an even longer period of time.

What's next?

PSG have been assured of their domestic title this season but still have a couple more games left to play. It remains to be seen what punishment Neymar will receive for his act.

Tags:
Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Thomas Tuchel
Contact Us