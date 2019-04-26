×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Neymar banned for three games for Champions League outburst

Omnisport
NEWS
News
107   //    26 Apr 2019, 21:58 IST
Neymar - cropped
Neymar in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has been banned for three European matches following his outburst on social media after Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out of this season's Champions League by Manchester United.

The Brazil star was charged by UEFA for insulting/molesting acts against a match official after he reacted furiously to the decision to award United a penalty for handball via a VAR review, which Marcus Rashford converted to secure a 3-1 win and passage to the quarter-finals.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR," wrote Neymar, who was watching the game at Parc des Princes due to a foot injury.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f*** yourselves!"

UEFA appointed an inspector to investigate Neymar's remarks and has now decided to suspend him for the next three European competition matches for which he will be eligible.

Should he still be at PSG next season, it means he will miss the first three games of the 2019-20 Champions League group stage.

UEFA has also issued a €12,000 fine and a warning to Bayern Munich for blocking stairwells in their 3-1 last-16 home defeat to Liverpool, although it has closed a case related to illicit banners.

Schalke have been fined €5,000 for causing damage to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Dynamo Kiev, meanwhile, have been ordered to pay €60,000 for a raft of offences during their 5-0 Europa League loss to Chelsea, while Zenit were fined €10,000 for damaging Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica.

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar investigated by UEFA for social media outburst
RELATED STORY
Champions League dangerous for PSG without Neymar – Buffon
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar charged with 'insulting/molesting acts against match official' by UEFA
RELATED STORY
Neymar lashes out after PSG's Champions League loss to Man U
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar set for 10 weeks out with foot injury
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid planning a World Record Fee For Neymar | Marcelo set for Juventus and more
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eyeing €110 million Atletico Madrid midfielder, PSG president warns Real Madrid Neymar isn't for sale and more European transfer news, February 26th 2019
RELATED STORY
Champions League winners: Every edition's winner since 1992/93
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us