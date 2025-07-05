Chelsea target rejects European Giants as he wants Stamford Bridge move - Reports 

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens reportedly rejected Bayern Munich to move to Chelsea this summer. The English winger is set to complete his move to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Ad

Borussia Dortmund announced on July 3 that Gittens will leave them to join Chelsea. As per TBR Football, Bayern Munich made a late attempt to sign the winger as well. However, he is set on joining the Premier League side. The move should be completed by Monday, July 7.

Bayern are looking to strengthen their attack after Leroy Sane's move to Galatasaray. They have been linked with numerous attackers like Rafael Leao and Luis Diaz. They were also interested in Gittens, but that is out of the window now.

Ad

Trending

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues will pay £42 million, including add-ons, to sign the 20-year-old. Incidentally, Gittens spent six months with Chelsea's academy between January and June 2012. After coming through Reading and Manchester City's youth system, he joined Dortmund in 2019.

Gittens has made 107 senior appearances for the German side, scoring 17 goals and providing 14 assists.

Enzo Maresca hails Chelsea forward for playing against Palmeiras

The Blues faced Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania late on Friday, July 5. Pedro Neto started the clash despite the tragic death of his friend, Diogo Jota, and the latter's brother, Andre Silva, on July 3.

Ad

Neto was good friends with Jota, and they both previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers together and for Portugal as well. After Chelsea's 2-1 win against Palmeiras, manager Enzo Maresca heaped praise on Neto for playing. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"We spoke with Pedro yesterday, this morning and this afternoon and it was completely his personal decision whether to play or not to play. He made a fantastic effort to play this game, to be with his team-mates, and we really appreciate what he has done.

Ad

"I just said to the players that this win is especially for him because we know how close he was [with Jota] and the effort that he has done. So no doubt that we really appreciate what he decided in the end."

Neto played 87 minutes before being subbed off against Palmeiras. He had shared the pitch 21 times with Diogo Jota for Wolves and Portugal, combining for two goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More