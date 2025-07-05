Arsenal set for battle with PSG and Real Madrid after seeing two bids for key target rejected - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid for the signature of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The 21-year-old has reportedly been subject to interest from the two European giants as well as AC Milan and Juventus.

As claimed by Spanish outlet Marca via PSGTalk, Real Madrid admire the Valencia centre back. The report also claims that the Spain under 23 international has also attracted interest from European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by Daily Arsenal, the Gunners have already seen two bids rejected for Mosquera's services by Valencia. Los Ches reportedly demand a minimum of €20 million to part ways with their star defender.

Mosquera is regarded very highly across Europe having already made 90 senior appearances for his boyhood club Valencia. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 2 in, he is predominantly a centre-back who can also play at right-back.

He was pretty much a regular for Valencia at the heart of the defence last season. He featured 41 times for the Spanish side across competitions and scored one goal.

Arsenal already have a pretty strong defence that conceded the least number of goals in the Premier League in the last two seasons. Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have established themselves as one of the best centre-back partnerships in Europe.

Mosquera could, however, be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta's side given his age and potential. Real Madrid and PSG would also benefit from Mosquera's signing with both sides looking to add depth to their defensive ranks.

Chelsea star's stance on moving to Arsenal comes to light: Reports

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is reportedly open to the idea of moving to Arsenal in the summer. As claimed by The Guardian's Ed Aarons, the England international is valued at £50 million and has attracted interest from sevel clubs.

Aarons also insisted that Madueke is open to negotiations with Mikel Arteta's side. He wrote on X:

“Understand that Arsenal and several other clubs are interested in signing Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer. The England forward is thought to be valued at £50m but believe that could be open to negotiation…”

Despite the rumors, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that Madueke will remain at the club next season. He said, via Metro:

"Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season."

Madueke joined the Blues in January 2023 in a reported £30.7 million deal and has made 91 appearances for the club so far. He has contributed with 20 goals and nine assists for the west London giants till date.

