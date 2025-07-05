Saudi Pro League side ready to challenge Manchester United in chase for €52 million-rated forward - Reports

Al-Qadsiah could lock horns with Manchester United in the race to sign Moise Kean this summer, according to Calciomercato.com. The report adds that Napoli are also interested in the Italian striker.

Ad

Kean has enjoyed a spectacular resurgence since arriving at Fiorentina from Juventus last summer. The 25-year-old registered 25 goals from 44 games for the Tuscan club in the 2024-25 season, helping them finished sixth in Serie A.

Kean reportedly has a €52m release clause in his deal, which is valid until July 15, making him a lucrative option for his suitors. Manchester United are in the market for a new No. 9 this summer after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils are working to get back to their best under Ruben Amorim, who took charge at Old Trafford in November last year. The Portuguese head coach has identified the striker position as the one that needs urgent attention this summer.

Multiple candidates have been touted as possible options, included Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Manchester United also have Kean on their wish list, but could face stiff competition for his signature.

Ad

Al-Qadsiah have the finances to trouble the Premier League giants, while Napoli could also raise funds from Osimhen's sale to fund the move. Kean's camp, meanwhile, are monitoring the situation with interest, but a stay at Fiorentina cannot be ruled out either. The player is under contract at Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2029.

Are Manchester United preparing for a mass exodus this summer?

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is among five players who have informed Manchester United that they want to leave this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia, and Jadon Sancho have also informed the Red Devils that they are looking for a fresh start this year.

Ad

The Premier League giants are working to revamp their squad this summer. Sales are likely to be a vital part of their plans as they look to raise funds for fresh arrivals.

All players are scheduled to return to Old Trafford for pre-season next week. However, the aforementioned five have reportedly been given extended time off to resolve their futures.

They can, however, continue to use the club's facilities and will be welcomed back if they cannot secure an exit within the stipulated time. Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer, but further additions are expected in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More