PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025 

The marquee fixture of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal will take place on Saturday as PSG and Bayern Munich battle for a place in the last four. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Luis Enrique's men booked their spot in the last eight with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Inter Miami in the round-of-16 last weekend. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Joao Neves breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute before completing his brace in the 39th minute. Tomas Avile scored a 44th-minute own goal while Achraf Hakimi completed the rout in first half injury time.

Bayern, meanwhile, saw off Flamengo in a six-goal thriller. They were two goals up by the ninth minute, with Erick Pulgar scoring a sixth-minute own goal while Harry Kane doubled their lead three minutes later. Gerson halved the Brazilians' deficit in the 33rd minute but Leon Goretzka restored the Bavarians' two-goal lead before the break. Jorginho pulled one back for Flamengo from the spot 10 minutes into the second half before Kane completed his brace in the 73rd minute.

The winner of this tie will face either Real Madrid or Dortmund in the semi-final.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Bayern Munich lead 8-6.

The most recent clash between the two sides came in November 2024 when Bayern claimed a 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League league phase.

PSG's last six games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Twelve of Bayern's last 14 competitive games have produced three goals or more.

PSG have won eight of their last nine games (one loss).

PSG vs Bayern Munich Prediction

PSG were the favorites to go all the way at the start of the tournament and Luis Enrique's side's performance so far lays has justified this expectation. They have been one of the more dominant sides in the tournament but will face the biggest challenge yet in their quest for a first Club World Cup title.

Bayern Munich, for their part, are three-time winners of this competition. The German champions are one of the few sides that can compete with the European champions on their day. They have won the last four head-to-head games and are aiming to become the first side in 15 years to beat the French side five times in a row.

Bayern ran out winners in the most recent meeting between these sides but a lot has changed in the seven months since then. We are backing PSG to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Bayern Munich

PSG vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

