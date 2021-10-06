PSG to offer Kylian Mbappe 2-year deal amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly planning to offer French forward Kylian Mbappe a new two-year deal. The 22-year-old attacker's current contract at the Parc de Princes is set to expire at the end of the current season.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌖| PSG plan to propose a two-year extension offer to Mbappé which a part of his environment welcomes. @marca 🚨🌖| PSG plan to propose a two-year extension offer to Mbappé which a part of his environment welcomes. @marca #rmalive

Mbappe's future has been the talk of the transfer town over the last couple of months. Real Madrid have reportedly approached PSG with a €170m upfront plus €10m in bonus transfer offer.

Despite knowing that Mbappe only has one year left on his contract, PSG refused to accept the offer. The Frenchman will now be offered a new deal by PSG themselves who don't want to lose him for free next summer.

The Parisian club were always clear on their intent to build their project around Mbappe and have now made their move to extend his stay at PSG. Mbappe will have a decision on his hands since he is well-aware of Madrid's interest in him.

Mbappe recently expressed his frustration over the failed transfer to Real Madrid

It was common news that Mbappe wanted to leave PSG and join Real Madrid. With the transfer failing to transpire, Mbappe has now opened up about his disappointment. The PSG forward told L'Equipe and RMC (via MARCA):

"If I had left this summer, it would only have been for Real Madrid. I thought my adventure here was over. I wanted something else. I'd been in Ligue 1 for six or seven years, I'd given everything to Paris and had done well. That was my thought, leaving was the next logical step."

Mbappe also went on to explain how he is expecting to bounce back from the setback.

"I was a little [disappointed] at the time," he said. "When you want to leave, you're not happy if you stay. But I moved on quickly. Unfortunately I got injured with the national team. I went home quickly, had time to cry while I had no games, then I came back, scored, and did well again."

Should PSG prepare for a future without Mbappe?

Mbappe has scored 136 goals in 182 games since signing for PSG in 2017. As expressed by the forward, he is ready for a new adventure and is unlikely to continue in Paris.

PSG will definitely try their level best by offering lucrative new contracts to Mbappe. However, they should definitely keep a contingency plan given his contract will expire in less than 12 months.

Also Read

The French forward is well on his way to becoming one of the best players in the world. Usually, footballers of this nature seek out new challenges more often than not and PSG need to be ready for that.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee