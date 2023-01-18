PSG open the door for Kylian Mbappe to join Liverpool for astonishing price tag: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly opened the door for Kylian Mbappe to join Premier League side Liverpool (according to SportBIBLE).

According to The Athletic, the Parisians want to block the player from moving to Real Madrid. However, they are open to letting him join the Reds.

The French club's technical director, Angelo Henrique, claimed in August that the Merseyside club could get the player if they were willing to spend an astonishing transfer fee of €400 million.

The superstar forward was also heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer. However, much to everyone's surprise, the no. 7 ended up staying put at PSG as he signed a contract extension.

Mbappe is set to enter the final year of his current contract with the Parisians next summer. He penned a deal of only two years in the summer of 2022. There is a one-year extension clause in his deal as well, which can only be activated by the player himself.

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in the player. However, the Ligue 1 side's relationship with Los Blancos has turned sour due to the failed transfer saga last summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, will welcome the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner with open arms. They already have the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and more in their ranks.

Cody Gakpo also joined the club in January. However, adding Mbappe would be a fantastic signing for the Reds, if they are willing to meet PSG's astronomical asking price.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe once revealed that his mother supported Liverpool

Before joining PSG in 2017, the then-AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe revealed that his mother is a big fan of the Merseyside club. The forward said (via SportBIBLE):

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit, I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."

It will be interesting to see whether the player spends a chapter of his career playing for the Reds in the future.

