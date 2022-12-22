PSG open talks to sign Arsenal attacker as Neymar pushes to make transfer happen: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly entered negotiations to rope in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, who has left a lasting impression on Neymar at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli, 21, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. Maintaining his form from the second half of last season, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists in 14 Premier League matches so far.

A technical dribbler with pace and directness, Martinelli teamed up with Neymar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He featured in three matches for the Selecao, failing to register a single goal involvement.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG have begun talks with Martinelli's representatives to discuss a potential permanent transfer in the near future. Neymar is said to be supporting the move in internal discussions as he is convinced about the former Ituano forward's talent.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is in charge of the negotiations with the player's agents, with Parisians advisor Luis Campos focussing on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, as per the report.

However, Martinelli is close to signing a contract extension until June 2027 at the Emirates Stadium, according to SPORT. Gabriel Jesus' long-term injury is believed to be a contributing factor in the attacker's decision to extend his three-and-a-half year stint at Arsenal.

Overall, Martinelli has registered 23 goals and 15 assists in 104 matches across all competitions for the Mikel Arteta-coached side.

The Parisians are expected to dip into the upcoming winter transfer market to bolster their offensive depth. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in their thirties and Kylian Mbappe rumored to depart, the club have also been linked with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar posts message in support of Arsenal striker

Earlier this month, Brazil and PSG superstar Neymar sent a message to Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus after his serious knee injury.

Jesus, 25, has been ruled out of action for up to three months after undergoing surgery on his right knee on Tuesday (December 6). The former Manchester City man sustained the injury during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup 1-0 defeat against Cameroon earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the former Barcelona forward posted on his story:

"Strength and faith. We will always be together."

Brazil were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat against Croatia in the quarter-finals.

