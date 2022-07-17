PSG outcast offered to Jose Mourinho's Roma after being left out of pre-season squad: Reports 

Italian giants AS Roma have been linked with a potential move for Paris Saint-German [PSG] midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Dutch midfielder has been offered to Jose Mourinho's side after a dismal debut campaign with the French giants.

Georginio Wijnaldum spent five years with Liverpool, during which he made 232 appearances for the Reds. He played a key role in the club's 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League triumphs.

Despite his importance to Jurgen Klopp's side, the Dutchman ran down his deal with the club after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension. He joined French giants PSG on a free transfer last summer, signing a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants, which includes a €10 million per season salary package as per Thisisanfield.com.

He made 38 appearances for the French giants in all competitions last season, but was unable to nail down a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up.

His inconsistent performances resulted in him being named Ligue 1 Flop of the Year. The midfielder also lost his place in Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands squad, and is at risk of missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Therefore, a move away from PSG could be the way forward for the former Liverpool star.

AS Roma have been offered the chance to sign Wijnaldum. Jose Mourinho led the club to a sixth-place finish in Serie A and a UEFA Conference League triumph last season.

The Italian club will be keen to win next season's Europa League and challenge for a place in the top four. They could therefore be willing to sign a midfielder like Wijnaldum, who will improve their strength in depth and add experience to their squad and dressing room.

PSG could sign Renato Sanches as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

PSG will be keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum if the Dutchman leaves the club this summer. According to Get French Football News, the Ligue 1 giants could sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches for just €10 million this week.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Lille on the back of three dismal campaigns at Bayern Munich. He has been able to resurrect his career during the time with the French club. He has scored seven goals in 91 appearances for Lille, and played a key role in their 2020-21 Ligue 1 triumph.

The 24-year-old also caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 last summer. Sanches has just one year left on his contract with Lille.

The club will therefore be keen to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. The energetic midfielder could be the ideal replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at PSG.

