PSG have a plan ready for next season even if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are determined to continue with their already proposed project despite fears of Kylian Mbappe leaving the club this summer.

The French forward sparked mixed reactions on Monday (May 12) when he submitted a letter to the club, stating that he wouldn't be extending his contract beyond 2024.

Recall that Mbappe has the option to extend his contract with PSG, after signing a two-year contract extension last summer amid interest from long-term suitors Real Madrid.

The latest developments surrounding Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princess have put the club in a tight spot as they have a big decision to make this summer.

With the player now insisting on not extending his stay beyond 2024, PSG could be forced into selling the the highly-rated Frenchman this summer. Or, they may lose him for free when his contract comes to an end.

It will also come as a huge blow for Les Parisiens should they lose a player of the calibre of Mbappe for free. Recall that it did cost PSG around €180 million to secure his services from AS Monaco in 2017.

Should the player fail to sign a contract extension, the odds of him being sold this summer look increasingly likely. However, for PSG, whether Mbappe stays or leaves, they are determined to keep up with their current project.

Les Parisiens are believed to be keen on having a team that comprises less star players. Such has seen them allow the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to leave this summer.

It is also expected that Brazilian star player Neymar, who is the club's most-expensive player, could also be shown the exit door this summer, according to Marca.

The Ligue 1 champions have opted to go for young French players to form the core unit of their squad and had initially proposed to make Mbappe the fulcrum of that project.

Meanwhile, reports from Marca indicate that the club will continue with the newly established project with or without Mbappe at the centre of it.

All eyes now will now be focussed on whether the player would be sold this summer amid his latest decision not to commit to a one-year extension option.

Possible destination for PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer

Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman is once again expected to be the subject of attention in this summer's transfer window. This is after he informed the team of his decision to not extend his current contract by another year.

Paris Saint-Germain could be forced to sell the 24-year-old forward this summer rather than lose him for free in the summer of 2024.

As expected, the French giant would demand a hefty sum from any club that may show interest in signing Mbappe this summer.

Meanwhile, very few clubs have the financial muscle to meet PSG's valuation of the French superstar and also the appeal to attract the highly-rated forward.

The best outcome for Mbappe would definitely be a move to Real Madrid as the Los Blancos have maintained a long-term interest in the 24-year-old star. Madrid also had a €170 million offer rejected by Paris Saint-Germain for the player's signature two years ago.

Another club that has shown interest in Mbappe in recent times is Premier League club Liverpool. However, the Reds may not really have the financial muscle to go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid for his signature.

Another likely option could be Chelsea, who themselves seem to have really deep pockets in the transfer market under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

