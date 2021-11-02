PSG plot ambitious move for Barcelona superstar next summer: Reports

According to a report from Catalan newspaper El Nacional, French powerhouse PSG have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. They could potentially look for a summer transfer window move next year.

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 in a €85 million deal from Dutch heavyweights AFC Ajax. Since joining Blaugrana, the 24-year-old has made 104 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists.

Barcelona, though, are still reportedly dissatisfied with the Dutch international since he has not been able to regularly produce at his greatest level. De Jong has had a solid start to the season, but his form has dwindled in recent weeks. His performance against Real Madrid in particular raised worries among supporters.

The Catalans believe they did not get their money's worth out of the signing. The report also claims that de Jong is unhappy and disillusioned at Camp Nou. Since his arrival, the midfielder has been guaranteed a project in which the team will regularly compete for and win trophies. But that has not been the case, with Barcelona only winning the Copa del Rey, which came last season.

PSG want to take advantage of Barcelona star being unhappy with the club

Furthermore, the unexpected rise in prominence of teenagers such as Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Gonzalez has placed doubt on his starting spot in the Barcelona midfield. Ronald Koeman's dismissal is also considered a setback for the midfielder. All things considered, de Jong is seen to be in a difficult scenario at Barcelona, and PSG are alert to this situation.

Les Parisiens were among a number of clubs interested in signing De Jong before he transferred to Barcelona in 2019. PSG now think they have a second chance of signing the midfielder next season. The club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is already planning a move after receiving permission from the manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the former Willem II academy ace, in addition to PSG. Barcelona, for one, would consider selling de Jong if a substantial offer came in. President Joan Laporta will see it as a way to reduce the club's wage bills while also bringing in funds to enhance the transfer budget.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract with Blaugrana until 2026 and is a huge talent. Given his talent, Barcelona's decision to sell him could come back to bite them in the future. PSG, on the other hand, are determined to sign de Jong, with a bid likely to be made in the summer of 2022.

