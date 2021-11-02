PSG possible starting XI for Champions League encounter against RB Leipzig

PSG have not performed at the level that we've come to expect from them after the kind of summer they've had. Despite bringing in an array of world-class talent, the Ligue 1 outfit haven't been outstanding. Having said that, they have been able to squeeze out positive results from most of their matches across all competitions so far.

But PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino knows that he needs to get his superstars playing together in a more cohesive manner. Otherwise, it'll just be a matter of time before the supporters start questioning his effectiveness. But for now, PSG's 2021-22 season is pretty much on track.

Lionel Messi came to life in their latest Champions League outing as they beat RB Leipzig 3-2 at the Parc Des Princes a fortnight ago. They will be looking to make it two in a row over the Bundesliga outfit as the two teams collide again at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday night.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG might line up against RB Leipzig.

PSG possible lineup against RB Leipzig

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Having started two of PSG's three Champions League games so far, Keylor Navas is expected to be chosen over Gianluigi Donnarumma here. The Italian goalkeeper has not been at his very best although he did produce a couple of stunning saves in the game against Lille.

Navas has more Champions League experience and is likely to be selected from the start here. He has kept three clean sheets in 10 appearances across all competitions so far this term. His Italian counterpart has kept two clean sheets in six.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Achraf Hakimi has not exactly been at his best in recent weeks but he has shown his quality on multiple occasions already this term. He will start here against Leipzig after missing the weekend's game against Lille through suspension.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Marquinhos was in fine form against Lille. He was ready to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Yilmaz and David. The PSG captain made quite a few headed clearances and threw himself in the way of shots. He was formidable at the back and also scored the equalizer for PSG to kickstart their comeback.

Marquinhos will definitely keep his place in the starting XI here.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Kimpembe was reduced to a mere spectator as David scored Lille's opener. However, he recovered decently from that and made three interceptions and even made a decisive last-ditch challenge. With Sergio Ramos continuing to be sidelined, Kimpembe will keep his place here.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The game against Lille was Juan Bernat's first start in almost a year after recovering from an ankle injury. While he was enterprising going forward, his rustiness showed in defence and was fortunate not to have been punished for it.

