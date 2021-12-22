PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Lorient

PSG will be looking to end 2021 on a high as they travel to Stade du Moustoir to take on 19th-placed Lorient on Wednesday.

This should be easy pickings for PSG as their Wednesday opponents have been in dire straits in recent weeks. Lorient have lost all of their last eight games across all competitions. They have their work cut out trying to turn their fortunes around against the Ligue 1 leaders, who are currently 13 points clear at the top.

PSG come into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Feignies-Aulnoye in the Coupe de France at the weekend. Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace and Mauro Icardi got a goal as PSG won comfortably. Mauricio Pochettino's men got the better of AS Monaco in their latest Ligue 1 outing.

Mbappe left his mark on the derby by bagging a brace in that game as well. The Frenchman has been in top form in recent weeks. He will miss this game though after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against AS Monaco.

Lorient have won just one of their last 13 matches. Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Lorient on Wednesday.

PSG Possible Lineup against Lorient

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas' blooper against Lens a couple of weeks ago seems to have helped Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian international guarded the sticks in the games against Club Brugge and AS Monaco. Navas started against SC Feignies in the Coupe de France.

Now it most definitely looks like Donnarumma is going to return against Lorient and perhaps be the first-choice goalkeeper in the league.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of PSG's main attacking outlets. His pace and ball progressing abilities are important to the side. The Morocco international has not been at his best in recent weeks but his quality is undeniable. It will only be a matter of time before he starts affecting the game more directly.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos started the game against SC Feignies and did a good job. The former Real Madrid man looks to be gaining match fitness and is likely to start against Lorient.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

The ever-reliable Marquinhos will start alongside Sergio Ramos at centre-back. He turned in an impressive performance against AS Monaco and Pochettino will be hoping for more of the same from his captain.

Left-back - Abdou Diallo

Juan Bernat and Nuno Mendes are both doubts for this game. Diallo has featured in recent games alongside Marquinhos as the left-sided center-back ahead of Presnel Kimpembe. He is thus expected to keep his place in the starting XI but he will start at left-back.

