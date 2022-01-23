×
PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Reims

Paris Saint-Germain are back in Ligue 1 action against Reims on Sunday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jan 23, 2022 02:02 AM IST
Preview

Ligue 1 leaders PSG host Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night, in their 22nd league game of the season.

PSG are unbeaten in their last ten games across competitions, and hold a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Nice. After their clash against the 14th-placed visitors, they face a tricky set of fixtures in the next few days.

They host Nice in the Coupe de France next week before travelling to reigning champions Lille in their next league outing. They play their first game of February at home against Rennes, the only team to have beaten them in Ligue 1 this season. The Parisians will then face Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixture on 15 February.

This home game against Les rouges et blancs looks to be the easiest of the bunch for them, and they'll hope to secure a win here.

Mauricio Pochettino's men continue to suffer from injuries and COVID-19. Meanwhile, three players are on international duty at the AFCON, where their teams have made it to the knockout stage.

On that note, here's a look at how PSG's starting XI could look like in their Ligue 1 game against Reims:

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma kept a clean sheet against Brest.
Keylor Navas has returned to training after testing negative for COVID-19 in midweek. However, he might not be risked against Reims, who have scored 22 league goals this term, the fifth-worst attacking record in the league.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma had a good outing against Brest in his last game, where he kept a clean sheet, So Pochettino might opt to start the young Italian in this one.

Right-back - Thilo Kehrer

The German defender scored against Brest in PSG's previous game, making it two goals in two. He should be ahead in the pecking order ahead of Colin Dagba, who has made just three appearances this season.

Centre-back - Marquinhos (PSG captain)

Marquinhos has been one of the best defenders in Ligue 1 this season.
Marquinhos has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the French top-flight. He provides a vocal presence at the heart of defence, and is a no-brainer in the starting XI for Pochettino.

Only Kylian Mbappe has made more starts in Ligue 1 this season than the Brazilian defender.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has been a great partner for Marquinhos at the back.
Presnel Kimpembe is a solid defender, and possesses decent pace for a centre-back. His strength gives him a great advantage in one-on-one duels, and he leads in interceptions made this season (1.4 per 90). He could be the first-choice centre-back in this game alongside Marquinhos.

Left-Back - Nuno Mendes

With Julian Bernat not yet cleared after contracting COVID-19, Nuno Mendes should assume the left-back position for the fifth game in a row across all competitions.

