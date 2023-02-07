PSG predicted lineup against Marseille | Coupe de France

Bitter foes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille will renew their rivalry when they meet in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday night (8 February). PSG inflicted a 7-0 defeat upon Pays de Cassel in the previous round to book their place in the pre-quarterfinals. Marseille, on the other hand, bagged a slender 1-0 win over Rennes in the Round of 32.

PSG and Marseille have emerged as the two best teams in Ligue 1 this season and are set to do everything necessary to pull one over another in the Cup. Here is the lineup Christophe Galtier could pick to ensure PSG end up on the correct side of the scoreline this Wednesday:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas started PSG’s previous two games at the Coupe de France. With him loaned out to Nottingham Forest, Gianluigi Donnarumma should become the automatic pick from French Cup games from now on.

Donnarumma is coming into the game on the back of a decent performance against Toulouse. The Italian made four saves in PSG’s previous Ligue 1 outing, with two of the shots coming from inside the box.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi had a hand in both of PSG’s goals against Toulouse on Saturday. He found the back of the net himself in the 38th minute before unknowingly laying the ball off to Messi for his 58th-minute winner. The Morocco international also created five chances, completed four dribbles, delivered two accurate long balls, and made two interceptions.

After such a stellar display, Hakimi should not have any trouble waltzing into the starting XI against Marseille.

Center back: Danilo Pereira

PSG boss Galtier has deployed Danilo Pereira as a central defender multiple times this season, and for good reason. The Portuguese has rarely misplaced a pass, has been confident when playing out of the back, and has delivered intuitive long balls from deep.

This might sound Crazy but hear me out



I believe Danilo Pereira should be Paris Saint Germain's Captain. He knows the team and coach very well. He is the most Stable Focused and Calm Player we have. He has easily been our Best & Most Consistent CB this Season



What y'all think

Pereira played 14 passes into the final third, delivered three accurate long balls, and made six recoveries against Toulouse. He will once again need to bring his A-game this week against Marseille.

Center back: Marquinhos

Skipper Marquinhos had a decent game against Toulouse on Saturday. He completed 81 of 83 passes, played eight passes into the final third, delivered four accurate long balls, made three blocks, and recovered the ball twice.

With Ramos and Kimpembe both recovering from injuries, the onus will be on Marquinhos to lead his team by example against Marseille.

Left-back: Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes was all over the place in the clash against Toulouse. However, a patchy spell is to be expected following a long, injury-induced break. Mendes showed glimpses of his breakneck pace and crossing ability in PSG’s last Ligue 1 game.

⚽️❤️ @PARlSIEN





à ɢᴀᴜᴄʜᴇ à ᴅʀᴏɪᴛᴇ

Les latéraux du PSG

If selected ahead of Juan Bernat, Mendes must do right by Galtier and dominate the left flank to the best of his ability.

Right-midfield: Vitinha

Vitinha has not been himself since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Coach Galtier, however, has maintained his faith in the Portuguese and has given him ample game time to overcome his rough patch.

Understanding as he is, even the French mastermind’s patience is bound to run out sooner or later, meaning it is time for Vitinha to start producing the goods.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

Having served a two-game suspension following a direct red card against Stade Reims, Marco Verratti is expected to return to the fold in the clash against Marseille. The Italy international is the most experienced midfielder at Galtier’s disposal and could have a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

Verratti will need to dictate the game’s tempo to keep Marseille from overwhelming PSG with their high-octane pressing.

Left midfield: Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz has been in stellar form for PSG over the last few matches. The former Napoli man scored once and created another in the 3-1 win over Montpellier on 1 February. While he was not on the scoresheet against Toulouse, his distribution and movement were undeniably impressive.

He should be a shoo-in for the crucial Coupe de France clash at the Orange Velodrome Stadium this week.

Attacking midfield: Carlos Soler

Carlos Soler seemingly enjoyed himself in the win over Toulouse. He brought his teammates into play, created openings, and assisted Hakimi’s goal in the 38th minute.

The Spaniard thrives in an advanced midfield role, and with Verratti back in action, he could get the opportunity to play there against Marseille.

Right-forward: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi emerged as one of PSG’s standout performers in Saturday’s win over Toulouse. The Argentine superbly scored the winner from the edge of the area in the 58th minute, leaving the opposition in awe.

Marseille are expected to make life even more difficult for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, but the PSG superstar has a habit of finding a way through.

Left-forward: Hugo Ekitike

With Kylian Mbappe ruled out and Neymar a major doubt, Hugo Ekitike is expected to start alongside Messi once again on Wednesday night.

"Leo Messi"



“Leo Messi ” | Hugo Ekitike on IG story :“Leo Messi 📲 | Hugo Ekitike on IG story :“Leo Messi 🐐” https://t.co/LYMuPa0qN6

The 20-year-old striker still lacks composure in front of goal, but his stamina and ability to link up with teammates have proven to be useful this season.

