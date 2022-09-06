PSG predicted XI against Juventus | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Group Stage

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will kick off their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a highly-anticipated clash against Group H rivals Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night (September 6). The two teams last crossed paths in the 1996 UEFA Super Cup. The Italian giants convincingly came out on top on that occasion, securing a 9-2 win.

Of course, much has changed since then, with the Parisians growing increasingly stronger, courtesy of their aggressive transfer policy.

The hosts could look to make a statement of intent on Tuesday, showing the continent that they are prepared to end their Champions League drought this season. On that note, let’s take a look at the lineup Christophe Galtier could pick for his first Champions League game in charge of PSG:

PSG team news vs Juventus

Christophe Galtier introduced Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, and Renato Sanches off the bench in Saturday’s (September 3) win (3-0) over Nantes. All four should be fit to feature from the start.

Apart from Julian Draxler, who is still recovering from a knee injury, there are no other major absentees for Galtier to deal with.

PSG probable XI vs Juventus

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Using Keylor Navas as a designated Champions League goalkeeper could help with team morale. However, it is unlikely that Christophe Galtier will drop his current no. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma for such an important game.

The Italy international has kept only two clean sheets this season and might need to be at his sharpest to deny Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus on Tuesday.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Four-time winner Sergio Ramos could not play a single Champions League game for PSG in the 2021-22 campaign. Considerably fitter this season, the Spaniard is expected to be among the XI that Galtier picks at the Parc on Tuesday night.

Ramos has featured in all seven games for the Parisians this season across competitions, scoring once. An influential performance in the Champions League opener could give his confidence a tangible boost.

Center-back: Marquinhos

PSG captain Marquinhos brings a degree of calmness to the backline that none of his teammates can. He is excellent with the ball at his feet, knows how to dominate his zone, and does not put his team in danger by committing silly errors.

The Brazil international has played all seven games for the French champions this term (1 goal) in all competitions and should be a shoo-in for the clash against Juventus.

Center-back: Danilo Pereira

A natural defensive midfielder, Danilo Pereira has primarily been deployed as a center-back this season. The Portuguese has proven himself to be an asset in that role, using his defensive acumen to deal with developing dangerous situations.

Presnel Kimpembe is more experienced as a center-back and is more than a capable defender. However, given how well Pereira has performed, it would not be surprising to see him start ahead of the Frenchman on Tuesday.

Right wingback: Achraf Hakimi

One of the best right-backs in the world, Achraf Hakimi has excelled in a more advanced role under Galtier this season. Courtesy of his blistering pace, impressive dribbling ability, and relentless pressing, the Morocco international has created plenty of opportunities for his teammates up top.

Hakimi, who has two goals and an assist to his name (7 games across competitions), should be one of the first names on Galtier’s team sheet against Juventus.

Central midfielder: Marco Verratti

The heartbeat of the team, Marco Verratti, is a crucial asset to Les Parisiens. He dictates the tempo, creates chances, and is a great leader as well. Against Juventus, PSG need someone to control the midfield, and there is hardly anyone better than Verratti for this role.

Expect him to have plenty of touches and make numerous little passes to teammates against Juventus. The Red-and-Blues' success might majorly hinge on how Verratti fares at the Parc.

Central midfielder: Vitinha

Despite not having a pre-season with PSG, Renato Sanches has settled in quite nicely in the French capital. He brings a level of dynamism that Vitinha does not. However, against Allegri’s Juventus, Galtier might opt for stability over dynamism and pick Vitinha ahead of Sanches.

Vitinha has an excellent understanding with Verratti and could help his team dominate the middle of the park. He did suffer a knee injury in the win over Nantes but should be fit enough to feature against Allegri’s men on Tuesday.

Left wingback: Nuno Mendes

Galtier brought on Nuno Mendes in Juan Bernat’s place at halftime against Nantes, hinting that the coach wanted to keep him fresh for the Champions League opener.

The young Portuguese left-back packs an abundance of pace, combines well with Neymar, and knows how to lay off the ball in the final third. A starting XI appearance on Tuesday would certainly be well-deserved.

Right winger: Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi was the star of the show in Saturday’s win over Nantes. The Argentine maverick provided two assists, made four key passes, delivered four accurate long balls, and completed 10 dribbles.

Messi was practically unplayable at times, and it would not be surprising to see him produce a similar performance against the Old Lady on Tuesday.

Center forward: Kylian Mbappe

While Messi pulled the strings, PSG’s crown jewel Kylian Mbappe came up with two well-taken goals against Nantes. He tormented the opposition with his pace, made three key passes, and had 89.5% passing accuracy (34 completed passes).

Mbappe is the joint-leading scorer (alongside Neymar) in Ligue 1 this season with seven goals (5 games) and should be one of the first names on Galtier’s XI against Juventus.

Left winger: Neymar

Messi and Mbappe have both been superb for PSG this season, but Neymar has successfully outshone them both with his sharp finishing and impeccable play-making. The Brazilian, who was criticized for his performances last season, has really stepped up to the plate this term, recording nine goals and six assists across competitions (7 games).

The PSG no. 10 played only 27 minutes against Nantes, with Galtier opting to keep him fresh for the Juventus clash. It will be interesting to see whether or not Neymar manages to bring his domestic form over to the continental stage.

