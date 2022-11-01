PSG predicted XI against Juventus | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to seal the Group H top spot when they travel to Turin to take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night (November 2). In their previous meeting, on matchday one, PSG picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over their Italian rivals.
Accumulating 11 points from five matches, the Group H leaders are currently level on points with second-placed Benfica. The Parisians simply need to match their result on matchday six to progress into the last 16 as Group H winners.
Juventus, who are fighting for a Europa League spot, will look to cap off their dreadful Champions League campaign with a respectful display. Having lost four of their five Group H matches thus far (1 win), the Old Lady find themselves in third place in the standings. A convincing display in front of their fans would go a long way in taking the pressure off of under-fire coach Massimiliano Allegri.
PSG have a clean bill of health ahead of their trip to the Allianz Stadium, but superstar Neymar will miss the trip due to an accumulation of cards. In his absence, Kylian Mbappe could get a chance to play in his preferred position on the left.
With the brief introduction out of the way, let’s check out the lineup Galtier could pick for PSG’s final Group H game on Wednesday:
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG’s first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not at his best in his team’s 4-3 win over Ligue 1 rivals Troyes on Saturday (October 29). He looked hesitant under the bar, unsure of how to command the men in front of him.
Unless he fixes his act, the outcome could be much direr against a cornered Juventus.
Center-back: Sergio Ramos
Galtier once again went for a four-man backline against Troyes, pairing Sergio Ramos up with Presnel Kimpembe. The Spaniard impressed onlookers with his confidence, defensive acumen, and attacking play. He also up Lionel Messi’s stunning goal in the second half with a simple pass into space.
Given how shaky the four-man backline has looked in recent games, Galtier could bring his three-at-the-back system. Sitting in a deeper role on the right side, Ramos could look to influence play with his long balls out wide.
Center-back: Marquinhos
Marquinhos did not start the match against Troyes, with him being introduced in Kimpembe’s place just before the hour mark. He was sharp in aerial duels, knocked the ball around well enough, and instilled calmness, which turned out to be crucial to PSG’s victory.
The Brazilian must produce another such confident display against Juventus in Turin.
Center-back: Presnel Kimpembe
Having missed over six weeks of football due to a hamstring injury, Kimpembe returned to the pitch in the 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Champions League matchday five. After a decent cameo, he was thrust into the starting XI against Troyes on Saturday. The Frenchman struggled to find his footing in the Ligue 1 clash, failing to keep up with the forwards.
If he gets the opportunity to start again, he must do considerably better than he did against Troyes.
Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi
Nordi Mukiele was given the nod ahead of Achraf Hakimi on Saturday, meaning the Morocco international should be well-rested for the clash against Juventus.
In his previous outing, which came in the 7-2 win over Haifa last week, Hakimi assisted Mbappe’s 64th-minute goal. The combination could once again bear fruit in Turin.
Central midfield: Marco Verratti
Having missed the win over Maccabi Haifa due to an accumulation of cards, Marco Verratti is set to return to Galtier’s Champions League XI on matchday six. The Italian midfield maestro was at his best in the victory over Troyes on Saturday, creating three chances and completing a whopping 96 passes. He also made five recoveries and won nine duels, producing a complete midfield performance.
Another such performance could go a long way in giving PSG complete control of the game against Juventus.
Central midfield: Carlos Soler
With the likes of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Fabian Ruiz vying for a place in midfield, Carlos Soler has not had the opportunity to play regularly for PSG. However, whenever he has been called upon, he has tried his best to deliver.
Soler has scored twice and claimed an assist in his last two appearances for the Parisians across competitions (Maccabi Haifa, Troyes). Given his blistering form, Galtier could happily give him a place in the XI on Wednesday.
Left-wingback: Nuno Mendes
Upon recovering from a thigh injury, Nuno Mendes sat on the bench for PSG’s win over Maccabi Haifa. Curiously, he once again did not feature in the XI against Troyes on Saturday, spending the afternoon warming the bench.
Galtier was possibly being cautious with the flying left-back, which led to Juan Bernat getting the nod ahead of him on both occasions. Well-rested, it would not be surprising to see the Portuguese return to action this Wednesday against Juventus.
Right wing: Lionel Messi
Arguably the most in-form player in the team, Lionel Messi should be a shoo-in for the clash against Juventus. The Argentinian scored an outside-the-box screamer and claimed an assist against Troyes on Saturday, adding to the brace of goals and assists against Haifa.
Another Man of the Match display could be on the cards for the former Barcelona skipper this week.
Center-forward: Hugo Ekitike
Joining PSG on loan from Reims, Hugo Ekitike has featured in nine matches for the Parisian outfit this season, starting only one of them. In the Champions League, he has only played for 27 minutes this season across two games, spending the remaining three matches on the bench.
With Neymar out, Galtier could take the opportunity to shuffle his pack a little and hand the 20-year-old his first Champions League start this week against Juventus.
Left-wing: Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 17 times and claiming four assists in 17 games across competitions. In the Champions League alone, he has scored six times and provided two assists in five appearances, including two goals and two assists in PSG’s previous outing against Haifa.
It will be interesting to see what Juventus try to come up with to keep the Frenchman under wraps on Wednesday.