PSG predicted XI against Juventus | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to seal the Group H top spot when they travel to Turin to take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night (November 2). In their previous meeting, on matchday one, PSG picked up a narrow 2-1 victory over their Italian rivals.

Accumulating 11 points from five matches, the Group H leaders are currently level on points with second-placed Benfica. The Parisians simply need to match their result on matchday six to progress into the last 16 as Group H winners.

Juventus, who are fighting for a Europa League spot, will look to cap off their dreadful Champions League campaign with a respectful display. Having lost four of their five Group H matches thus far (1 win), the Old Lady find themselves in third place in the standings. A convincing display in front of their fans would go a long way in taking the pressure off of under-fire coach Massimiliano Allegri.

PSG have a clean bill of health ahead of their trip to the Allianz Stadium, but superstar Neymar will miss the trip due to an accumulation of cards. In his absence, Kylian Mbappe could get a chance to play in his preferred position on the left.

With the brief introduction out of the way, let’s check out the lineup Galtier could pick for PSG’s final Group H game on Wednesday:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG’s first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was not at his best in his team’s 4-3 win over Ligue 1 rivals Troyes on Saturday (October 29). He looked hesitant under the bar, unsure of how to command the men in front of him.

Unless he fixes his act, the outcome could be much direr against a cornered Juventus.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

Galtier once again went for a four-man backline against Troyes, pairing Sergio Ramos up with Presnel Kimpembe. The Spaniard impressed onlookers with his confidence, defensive acumen, and attacking play. He also up Lionel Messi’s stunning goal in the second half with a simple pass into space.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC We never thought we'd see the day where Sergio Ramos was assisting Messi worldies 🤔 We never thought we'd see the day where Sergio Ramos was assisting Messi worldies 🤔 https://t.co/BVgcmcFZBo

Given how shaky the four-man backline has looked in recent games, Galtier could bring his three-at-the-back system. Sitting in a deeper role on the right side, Ramos could look to influence play with his long balls out wide.

Center-back: Marquinhos

Marquinhos did not start the match against Troyes, with him being introduced in Kimpembe’s place just before the hour mark. He was sharp in aerial duels, knocked the ball around well enough, and instilled calmness, which turned out to be crucial to PSG’s victory.

The Brazilian must produce another such confident display against Juventus in Turin.

Center-back: Presnel Kimpembe

Having missed over six weeks of football due to a hamstring injury, Kimpembe returned to the pitch in the 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa on Champions League matchday five. After a decent cameo, he was thrust into the starting XI against Troyes on Saturday. The Frenchman struggled to find his footing in the Ligue 1 clash, failing to keep up with the forwards.

If he gets the opportunity to start again, he must do considerably better than he did against Troyes.

Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi

Nordi Mukiele was given the nod ahead of Achraf Hakimi on Saturday, meaning the Morocco international should be well-rested for the clash against Juventus.

In his previous outing, which came in the 7-2 win over Haifa last week, Hakimi assisted Mbappe’s 64th-minute goal. The combination could once again bear fruit in Turin.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

Having missed the win over Maccabi Haifa due to an accumulation of cards, Marco Verratti is set to return to Galtier’s Champions League XI on matchday six. The Italian midfield maestro was at his best in the victory over Troyes on Saturday, creating three chances and completing a whopping 96 passes. He also made five recoveries and won nine duels, producing a complete midfield performance.

Another such performance could go a long way in giving PSG complete control of the game against Juventus.

Central midfield: Carlos Soler

With the likes of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, and Fabian Ruiz vying for a place in midfield, Carlos Soler has not had the opportunity to play regularly for PSG. However, whenever he has been called upon, he has tried his best to deliver.

Carlos Soler @Carlos10Soler



#AllezParis Semaine chargée en émotions. Je profite de chaque opportunité et de la chance que j’ai de pouvoir évoluer au sein de cette équipe. Semaine chargée en émotions. Je profite de chaque opportunité et de la chance que j’ai de pouvoir évoluer au sein de cette équipe. 🔛🔴🔵#AllezParis https://t.co/EPNmj78h5K

Soler has scored twice and claimed an assist in his last two appearances for the Parisians across competitions (Maccabi Haifa, Troyes). Given his blistering form, Galtier could happily give him a place in the XI on Wednesday.

Left-wingback: Nuno Mendes

Upon recovering from a thigh injury, Nuno Mendes sat on the bench for PSG’s win over Maccabi Haifa. Curiously, he once again did not feature in the XI against Troyes on Saturday, spending the afternoon warming the bench.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Nuno Mendes on being scouted for Sporting CP as a 10-year old: 🎙️ Nuno Mendes on being scouted for Sporting CP as a 10-year old: https://t.co/m9QPcBZeM6

Galtier was possibly being cautious with the flying left-back, which led to Juan Bernat getting the nod ahead of him on both occasions. Well-rested, it would not be surprising to see the Portuguese return to action this Wednesday against Juventus.

Right wing: Lionel Messi

Arguably the most in-form player in the team, Lionel Messi should be a shoo-in for the clash against Juventus. The Argentinian scored an outside-the-box screamer and claimed an assist against Troyes on Saturday, adding to the brace of goals and assists against Haifa.

L/M Football @lmfootbalI



1 - Lionel Messi (29)

2 - Erling Haaland (26)

3 - Neymar Jr (26)

4 - Robert Lewandowski (22)

5 - Kylian Mbappé (22)



The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. Most G/A this season:1 - Lionel Messi (29)2 - Erling Haaland (26)3 - Neymar Jr (26)4 - Robert Lewandowski (22)5 - Kylian Mbappé (22)The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. Most G/A this season:1 - Lionel Messi (29) 🇦🇷2 - Erling Haaland (26) 🇧🇻3 - Neymar Jr (26) 🇧🇷4 - Robert Lewandowski (22) 🇵🇱5 - Kylian Mbappé (22) 🇨🇵The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. 🍷 https://t.co/X9fyFovRQN

Another Man of the Match display could be on the cards for the former Barcelona skipper this week.

Center-forward: Hugo Ekitike

Joining PSG on loan from Reims, Hugo Ekitike has featured in nine matches for the Parisian outfit this season, starting only one of them. In the Champions League, he has only played for 27 minutes this season across two games, spending the remaining three matches on the bench.

Was84Fc @Was84Fc 20 years old Hugo Ekitike was so hyped up when he joined Psg this summer due to his high potential!



He has to blame himself too because Ain’t no way he is getting played over Messi, mbappe, and Neymar!



At his age, he should have joined a another club as he needs development! 20 years old Hugo Ekitike was so hyped up when he joined Psg this summer due to his high potential!He has to blame himself too because Ain’t no way he is getting played over Messi, mbappe, and Neymar!At his age, he should have joined a another club as he needs development! https://t.co/3u6qXmJ400

With Neymar out, Galtier could take the opportunity to shuffle his pack a little and hand the 20-year-old his first Champions League start this week against Juventus.

Left-wing: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 17 times and claiming four assists in 17 games across competitions. In the Champions League alone, he has scored six times and provided two assists in five appearances, including two goals and two assists in PSG’s previous outing against Haifa.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with PSG. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with PSG. https://t.co/td2JkLjOSR

It will be interesting to see what Juventus try to come up with to keep the Frenchman under wraps on Wednesday.

