PSG predicted XI against Maccabi Haifa | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to secure passage to the last 16 of the Champions League when they host Group H rivals Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night (October 25). PSG came out on top in their previous meeting, securing a 3-1 win in Israel on matchday two.
The Parisians are level on points (8) as well as goal difference with Portuguese outfit Benfica after four rounds of fixtures. They sit at the top courtesy of having scored more goals than Benfica (7 vs 6).
PSG have drawn their last two Champions League matches, playing out consecutive 1-1 draws with Benfica. Maccabi Haifa, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Juventus on matchday three, but heroically bounced back with a 2-0 victory (Omer Atzili brace) over the Italians on matchday four. With practically nothing to lose, the third-placed Israeli champions will do their best to dampen Paris’ chances of progression.
PSG team news
Neymar and Sergio Ramos, who were not available for Les Parisiens’ 3-0 victory over Ajaccio on Friday (October 21) due to suspension, are eligible for selection again. Marco Verratti, however, is set to sit out after accumulating too many yellow cards (3) in the Champions League.
Presnel Kimpembe has been training with the team and could be given minutes, but Danilo Pereira (hamstring) is still nursing his injury. Nuno Mendes is also a doubt for the game due to a thigh issue.
PSG predicted lineup
Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Christophe Galtier’s undisputed no. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma seems likely to retain his place in the XI, and deservedly so. The Italian has been in stunning form in Ligue 1 this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 matches.
He, however, is yet to enjoy a clean sheet in the Champions League this season, something that he would like to change on Tuesday.
Center-back: Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos has started all four of PSG’s previous Champions League fixtures this season, performing strongly in all of them.
He has taken to the three-man backline Galtier has deployed and fans at the Parc des Princes will expect to see another strong-footed performance from the former Real Madrid skipper on matchday five.
Center-back: Marquinhos
Having spent most of his career in four-at-the-back systems, Marquinhos took his time settling into Galtier’s back three.
Over the last few matches, he has come on his own and will look to use his experience to keep two-goal hero Omer Atzili at bay.
Center-back: Nordi Mukiele
In the absence of Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira, Nordi Mukiele has enjoyed an extended run in the team. Although naturally a right-back, Mukiele has done superbly as a center-back, rarely making rash challenges and maturely reading the game.
His only start in the Champions League this season came against Maccabi Haifa on matchday two (total 3 appearances). Another starting XI appearance seems to be on the cards for the Frenchman.
Right-wingback: Achraf Hakimi
Galtier opted for a four-man backline in the 3-0 win over Ajaccio on Friday, deploying Achraf Hakimi as a right back.
While the Morocco international was decent against the newly-promoted side, his trademark runs and link-up play were missing. Expect him to regain his attacking edge against Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday.
Central midfield: Vitinha
With Marco Verratti ruled out, Vitinha will be tasked with steering the ship on Friday. The former Porto man has been in commendable form this season, dictating the tempo and circumventing the opposition’s press with ease.
Maccabi Haifa could take a more physical approach to neutralize the midfielder in gameweek five.
Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz
Carlos Soler and Renato Sanches both featured in PSG’s win over Ajaccio on Friday. However, Fabian Ruiz could be the one to get the nod on Tuesday.
Ruiz has only impressed in bits and pieces this season. A confident display against Maccabi Haifa could go a long way in helping him become a regular under Galtier.
Left-wingback: Juan Bernat
While Nuno Mendes, who is a major doubt for this game, is known for his blistering pace, Juan Bernat has the gift of experience on his side.
The former Bayern Munich man’s passing has also been on point this season, and his ability to find space is commendable, to say the least. If he can time his runs correctly, Bernat could turn out to be a key contributor on Tuesday night.
Right wing: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, who missed the matchday four clash against Benfica due to a calf problem, is set to return to Champions League action against Maccabi Haifa. The Argentina maverick impressed onlookers with a goal and a couple of assists against Ajaccio. Another important performance could be on the cards for the seven-time Champions League winner.
Messi has thus far featured in three Champions League games for PSG this season, scoring twice and claiming an assist. He scored once and provided his only Champions League assist this season against Maccabi Haifa on matchday two.
Center forward: Kylian Mbappe
Like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe was also involved in all three of PSG’s goals against Ajaccio, scoring twice and assisting Messi’s goal. The Frenchman will fancy himself extending his purple patch on Tuesday.
The 2018 World Cup winner has four goals to his name in as many Champions League games this season. He found the back of the net once in the Parisians’ previous meeting with Maccabi Haifa.
Left wing: Neymar
Having missed the clash against Ajaccio due to an accumulation of yellow cards, Neymar is likely to be eager to return to action for PSG. Neymar has emerged as his team’s leading goal contributor this season (12 goals and 9 assists in 16 games), scoring once and assisting twice in the Champions League so far.
His only goal so far in the Champions League came in PSG’s previous meeting with Maccabi Haifa. It would not be surprising to see him add another on Tuesday.