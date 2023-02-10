PSG predicted XI against Monaco | Ligue 1 2022-23

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Monaco for their Ligue 1 matchday 23 clash on Saturday afternoon (February 11).

PSG are coming into the game on the back of a morale-puncturing 2-1 defeat against bitter rivals Marseille in the Round of 16 of the French Cup. Fourth-placed Monaco, on the other hand, bagged a 2-0 win over Clermont Foot in their last outing in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe will miss the trip to his old hunting ground due to a hamstring injury, while Presnel Kimpembe is also a doubt. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi is also expected to miss out after picking up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Marseille. According to L’Equipe, PSG are concerned that the Argentine will also miss the first leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash against Bayern Munich on 14 February.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



PSG are set to be without Mbappe and Messi Lionel Messi is an injury doubt to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UCL tie after suffering a hamstring strain, sources have told @LaurensJulien PSG are set to be without Mbappe and Messi Lionel Messi is an injury doubt to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UCL tie after suffering a hamstring strain, sources have told @LaurensJulien.PSG are set to be without Mbappe and Messi 😬 https://t.co/kkl9B96vxg

Without two of their big stars and in desperate need of a morale boost, PSG must bring their A-game to get a positive result against Monaco. Here is the lineup Christopher Galtier could pick to secure a favorable result on Saturday:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnrumma

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma was one of PSG’s best players in the clash against Marseille. He was on his toes all night long and made a total of six saves, with three of those shots coming from inside the box.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🎙️| Donnarumma: “Worried about the match against Bayern Munich? Each match has it’s history. For the moment, we must prepare well for the match against Monaco. Then we can think of Bayern but each match has a different story. We know that we will thoroughly prepare for the UCL.” 🎙️| Donnarumma: “Worried about the match against Bayern Munich? Each match has it’s history. For the moment, we must prepare well for the match against Monaco. Then we can think of Bayern but each match has a different story. We know that we will thoroughly prepare for the UCL.” https://t.co/tqVeZBiSvJ

He also made seven recoveries, delivered five accurate long balls, and punched the ball clear twice.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

After scoring and providing an assist in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Ligue rivals Toulouse, Achraf Hakimi cut a frustrating figure against Marseille. He created only one chance, played only two passes into the final third, and had a really difficult time keeping up with Marseille's attackers.

The Morocco international must up the ante to fare better against Monaco this weekend.

Center-back: Sergio Ramos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos went from zero to hero in the first half against Marseille. He brought down Cengiz Under inside the box to give away a penalty in the 30th minute and then scored the equalizer in first-half injury time.

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. 🇦🇷👀 https://t.co/1MwtchvXpY

Ramos has been one of PSG’s most consistent performers this season, and Galtier will need him to prove his mettle against an in-form Monaco.

Center-back: Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Brazilian center-back Marquinhos produced a decent performance against Marseille in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France. He switched play with his long balls, rarely lost possession, and ended the night with 13 recoveries.

The captain should be an automatic pick for Galtier against Monaco.

Left-back: Nuno Mendes

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Left-back Nuno Mendes was one of PSG’s brightest players against Marseille. The jet-heeled left-back ventured forward whenever he got the chance and held his own defensively as well.

Media Parisien @MediaParisien Remercions Nuno Mendes d’être un joueur du PSG Remercions Nuno Mendes d’être un joueur du PSG 🇵🇹 https://t.co/5oLFqv1DMy

Mendes, who should be a shoo-in for the clash against Monaco, made 11 recoveries, won both his tackles, and created a chance in the defeat to Marseille.

Defensive midfield: Danilo Pereira

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Danilo Pereira was all over the place in the defeat to Marseille. He rarely moved into offensive positions and had a hard time keeping up with the pacey Marseille attackers.

Pereira ended the game with zero chances created, completing only 28 passes, and losing one of his two ground duels.

Central midfield: Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Having served his suspension, Marco Verratti returned to action against Marseille. The Italian, however, was just as ineffective as his midfield partners, struggling to maintain the game’s tempo. He was dispossessed twice, lost two ground duels, committed a foul, and was dribbled past twice.

Another lackluster performance could badly hurt PSG’s chances of getting a favorable result against Monaco.

Central midfield: Fabian Ruiz

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Fabian Ruiz has looked out of shape in his last two outings. In both the clashes against Toulouse and Marseille, the former Napoli man struggled to string passes together and gave possession away cheaply.

At his best, Ruiz can produce inch-perfect through balls and test the keeper’s gloves with long-range shots. Galtier will need that version of Ruiz on the Monaco pitch this week.

Attacking midfield: Carlos Soler

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Carlos Soler was introduced as a substitute in the defeat to Marseille. He made a recovery, won a couple of ground duels, and completed five passes.

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ :



Sur un plan personnel, au début de la saison j'ai pas eu beaucoup de temps de jeu, je peux comprendre. Je sais que je ne suis pas à mon meilleur niveau mais c'est le football et comme je dis toujours il faut continuer de travailler pour s'améliorer » 🗣️ Carlos SolerSur un plan personnel, au début de la saison j'ai pas eu beaucoup de temps de jeu, je peux comprendre. Je sais que je ne suis pas à mon meilleur niveau mais c'est le football et comme je dis toujours il faut continuer de travailler pour s'améliorer » 🗣️ Carlos Soler 🇪🇸 :Sur un plan personnel, au début de la saison j'ai pas eu beaucoup de temps de jeu, je peux comprendre. Je sais que je ne suis pas à mon meilleur niveau mais c'est le football et comme je dis toujours il faut continuer de travailler pour s'améliorer » https://t.co/knn0GDpRDS

Soler may not have done anything to guarantee a place in the team against Marseille. But given how poor Vitinha has been of late, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Galtier give him a shot in an advanced role. Soler’s ability to shoot from range could come in handy against Philippe Clement’s side.

Right forward: Hugo Ekitike

PSG attacker Hugo Ekitike looks on

With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ruled out, Hugo Ekitike should be an automatic pick for Galtier this Saturday. The young PSG forward lacks a bit of finesse, but he more than makes up for it with his clever runs, excellent link-up play, and relentless energy.

Ekitike, 20, has played 15 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring thrice and claiming three assists.

Left forward: Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Neymar was easily PSG’s best performer in the French Cup Round of 16. He assisted Ramos’ header with a teasing corner-kick delivery into the box, opened up the defense multiple times, and worked tirelessly from start to finish.

Against Marseille, Neymar created three chances, played seven passes into the final third, pulled off two dribbles, and delivered two accurate long balls. Without Messi and Mbappe, the Brazilian will serve as PSG’s undisputed frontman in the bout with Monaco.

Poll : 0 votes