PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi hints he is open to Neymar sale, as super-agent Pini Zahavi plots Brazillian's path back to La Liga  

Ross Bennellick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
134   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:59 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the story?

French publication L'equipe is reporting that Ligue 1 Champions PSG may be willing to cash in on their star asset this summer following a difficult season in Paris for the Brazillian star.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar, who is the world's most expensive football player, endured a difficult campaign in the French capital. He struggled with an ankle injury missing much of the season and came under fire for his early link up with the Brazillian national squad against coach Thomas Tuchel's wishes. He got into an altercation with a fan, and, worst of all, is currently embroiled in a sexual assault scandal involving Brazillian Instagrammer Najila Trindade.

The heart of the matter

The report features a quote from PSG Club President, Nasser al-Khelaifi, who appears to hint that he has grown frustrated with his star man's behavior.

"The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. [...] They are not here to please. And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao! I do not want to have any celebrity behavior anymore. "

Nasser al-Khelaifi (FRANCE FOOTBALL MAGAZINE)

The article goes on to discuss how PSG do not wish to accept anything less than the £198 million they paid for the player just two seasons ago, which is a figure the club do not expect Barcelona to be able to generate. Super-agent Pini Zahavi is now actively working with Barcelona and PSG in an attempt to work out a player(s) plus cash deal that would see both Neymar's price and Barcelona's wage bill reduced, enabling them to make the transfer happen.

Neymar himself has allegedly confided in close family and friends about his dissatisfaction with life in Paris and how he feels that staying in the capital could prove to be difficult for him.

What's next?

There is so much to consider with regard to this potential transfer. It's hard to gauge whether it will happen this summer or not. Most clubs would love to have Neymar on the pitch as he is one of the elite players in the game. However, with astronomical transfer fees likely to be on offer and the need for Barcelona to ship players off in the opposite direction as part of the deal, it's not a transfer that's going to happen overnight.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News PSG Transfer News
