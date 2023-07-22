PSG ready to battle Barcelona for La Liga star if Kylian Mbappe leaves - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are set to square off in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, according to El Nacional. The Portugal international is seen as the perfect replacement for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, who is being linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, PSG have put Mbappe up for sale as they believe he has already agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. Thus, the Parisians want to cash-in on their prized asset.

The potential departure of Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu would be a masterstroke for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Karim Benzema's boots are big ones to fill, and many in the Spanish capital are convinced that only Mbappe's flair and prowess can step up to the challenge.

However, should PSG manage to keep Mbappe, they might withdraw from the race to sign Felix, leaving Barcelona a clear path to bring the young Portuguese dynamo to the Camp Nou.

As Felix recently returned from a half-year loan stint with Chelsea, rumors have intensified that he's not in Diego Simeone's plans at Atletico. This has naturally sparked interest from the Catalan giants, only to find PSG casting a shadow in their pursuit, seeing Felix as the perfect replacement for Mbappe.

If Al-Khelaifi ensures Mbappe remains a Parisian, Barcelona fans might just find themselves thanking their unlikely allies.

Manchester City pushes Bernardo Silva to commit to new contract, as interest from PSG and Barcelona intensify

Manchester City, fresh from a historic treble season, find themselves on the defensive as they look to secure the future of one their most prized assets - Bernardo Silva.

Rumors of his departure from the Etihad have grown louder, turning heads from the Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes. But in the heart of Manchester, according to Daily Mail, City's boardroom are making a power move. They're rolling out the red carpet, presenting Silva with an offer aimed to make him one of the Premier League's highest earners, to the tune of a staggering £300,000-a-week.

With two years still to go on his existing deal, the fresh two-year extension on the table isn't just about added security. It's a statement of just how invaluable Silva is to the City project. The Portugal international made 55 appearances last season, helping the club win the Champions League, FA Cup, and the Premier League titles.