PSG resume contract talks with Kylian Mbappe amid rumors of Real Madrid move: Reports

French giants PSG have reportedly resumed contract extension negotiations with star forward Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old's current contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to L'Equipe, PSG are desperate to keep hold of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, but there has been no progress in contract negotiations with Mbappe. Reports suggest Mbappe is keen to leave PSG at the end of the season after the expiration of his contract with the club.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 on a one-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 million. It made him the second-most expensive footballer on the planet.

During his five seasons at the French capital, Mbappe has scored an incredible 145 goals and provided 75 assists in 194 appearances for PSG in all competitions. He has led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de La Ligue's during his time with the club.

Kylian Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice, the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year thrice, and has finished as the league's top goal-scorer thrice. He is widely considered to be one of the best forwards in the world, and is one of the hottest properties on the planet.

The 22-year-old has less than seven months left on his current contract with PSG and has thus far refused the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the club. Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappe during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but the deal failed to materialize. Mbappe revealed his disappointment at Real Madrid's failed attempt to sign him last summer.

"Disappointed with not leaving? A little," Mbappé told Thierry Henry during an interview with Amazon. "It's not easy, but whatever happened, I was going to play for a great club. I'm Parisian, I feel great, but I wanted to discover something else."

The forward is widely expected to run down his contract with PSG and join Los Blancos as a free agent next summer.

Mbappe has produced the goods for PSG this season despite being linked with Real Madrid

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has continued to produce the goods for PSG.

He has scored 13 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions this season for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Mbappe has also managed to form a fruitful partnership with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in attack for PSG in recent weeks.

Kylian Mbappe's goals have helped PSG progress to the round of 16 of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid. PSG are also at the top of the Ligue 1 table, thirteen points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

