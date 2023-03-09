"PSG should rip their whole project up and start from scratch" - Owen Hargreaves makes incredible claim after UCL heartbreak

Owen Hargreaves has urged Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to dismantle their current squad and start from the beginning. The pundit believes they should focus on getting the best French talent to the club and follow the Bayern style of management.

PSG were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night by Bayern Munich. They were beaten 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, making it 3-0 on aggregate, prolonging the French club's search for the right combination to win the competition.

Speaking on BT Sport after the match, Hargreaves claimed it was time for the Paris Saint-Germain management to start a new project. He said:

"Bayern prides itself on having some of the best German players at its football club. Muller, Musiala, Kimmich. Paris Saint-Germain should rip their whole project up and start from scratch. They have the best young talent pool in all the world in Paris; Fofana, Nkunku, Dembele, all these guys should play for Paris Saint-Germain, why are they going to wherever it is?"

Hargreaves added:

"They could win Ligue 1 with those young French players, and you sprinkle in one or two superstars to help the young guys, but they've got to rip that project up. They barely have any young French kids in their team, it's ridiculus."

PSG are yet to win the Champions League during their storied history and will have to wait another year to try and beat the best clubs in Europe to clinch the elusive trophy.

Joe Cole believes the PSG project is a failure

Joe Cole was also of the opinion that the current project at PSG has failed. He added that the club's main aim to win the UEFA Champions League has not come close, despite them finishing runners-up in 2019/20.

Cole was also on BT Sports when he said:

"The difference between Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain is how the club is run. With Paris Saint-Germain, the superstars have come in and there always seems to be trouble. You don't have that with Bayern Munich. They have difficult times, but it's kept in house. When it comes to big moments they show personality."

He added:

"The Paris Saint-Germain project was built to win the Champions League and they have been miles off it. I think the Paris Saint-Germain project ultimately looks like it's going to be a failure."

PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi to extend his contract as they aim to get back into the fight next season.

