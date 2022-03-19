PSG's possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against AS Monaco

PSG have a 15-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table as they travel to take on AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco have bid farewell to their respective European dreams over the past couple of weeks. While PSG suffered a late collapse against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League, AS Monaco fell to Braga over two legs in the Europa League Round of 16.

PSG will now focus on their Ligue 1 campaign. They are almost certain to regain the title with just 10 more games remaining in the season. PSG breezed past Bordeaux last weekend, beating them 3-0 thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Leandro Paredes.

Their Sunday opponents AS Monaco have won just one of their last eight matches across all competitions. New manager Philippe Clement has struggled to hold his side together and has had to endure an awful run of results in his first weeks as manager.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against AS Monaco on Sunday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas started the game against Bordeaux and kept a clean sheet. But Mauricio Pochettino will continue to rotate his goalkeepers and Gianluigi Donnarumma will guard the sticks tonight.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi forayed forward frequently in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over Bordeaux last weekend. Hakimi squared the ball to Neymar for their second goal of the game after running onto a Lionel Messi through ball on one of those runs. He should comfortably keep his place here.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos has not been at his best this season and he looked underconfident as Bordeaux pressed high up the pitch in the early stages of the first half. However, he did grow into the game and excelled at the heart of defence after the early pressure had died down.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Sergio Ramos is due to return but is unlikely to be rushed and as a result, Presnel Kimpembe will keep his place in the starting XI.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes turned in yet another impressive performance in the game against Bordeaux. His positive mindset and sheer athletic ability make him a daunting opponent for the opposition.

Central midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira was tasked with providing a screen for his defenders against Bordeaux. He did a decent job, but he did struggle as the opposition committed more men forward. But Pereira is starting to become a fixture in the PSG lineup.

Central midfielder - Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes was one of PSG's best players against Bordeaux. He was tidy on the ball and also joined the attack to great effect. Paredes scored PSG's third and final goal of the game. The Argentine has offered glimpses of real quality in his recent outings and should be able to keep his place in midfield on Sunday.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has served his suspension and is available for selection. The Italian international will be tasked with providing some creative spark for Paris Saint-Germain. The 29-year-old has been in good form of late and he will be key to unlocking the AS Monaco defence.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar was jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans during the game against Bordeaux. But the Brazilian international kept his head down and put in a shift. He scored PSG's second goal of the game and created several chances for his side.

Neymar will look at the game against AS Monaco as an opportunity to win back PSG fans.

Striker - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe continues to operate at a different level and is the only player who was boisterously cheered on by the PSG faithful during the game against Bordeaux. Quite characteristically, Mbappe scored Paris Saint-Germain's opener in the game and was a threat throughout.

His pace and link-up play continues to cause a lot of problems for every single team he comes up against and Sunday against Monaco should be no different.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi was also booed by Paris Saint-Germain fans during the game against Bordeaux. The 34-year-old was involved in a lot of attacking moves for PSG and he did try to work some magic in the final third for his side. It was Messi's brilliant pass to Achraf Hakimi that led to Neymar's goal and he deserves credit for that.

But the Argentine international will be desperate to start scoring goals on a regular basis again.

