PSG's possible lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Lorient

PSG will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table as they welcome Lorient to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain were dealt a 3-0 thumping by AS Monaco in their last game before the international break. The unsavory result came a week-and-a-half after another infamous PSG capitulation in the UEFA Champions League.

But despite their 3-0 defeat to Philippe Clement's side, PSG are perched at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 65 points, 12 more than Marseille in second. For now, PSG remain firm favorites to win the Ligue 1 title, but it'd be wise to put the coronation on hold for now.

PSG have an excellent record at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 this term, having picked up 40 points out of a possible 42 on their home turf. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his strongest starting XI against Lorient as PSG look to move one step closer to securing the league title.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up against Lorient on Sunday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino's goalkeeper rotation policy has gone along rather unhindered so far. Unless he decides to alter it owing to the fact that Keylor Navas played a game for Costa Rica on Wednesday, it should continue.

Gianluigi Donnarumma started in the 3-0 loss to AS Monaco and the vastly experienced Navas is likely to take his place between the sticks on Sunday.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi had a difficult outing against AS Monaco. He couldn't negotiate the high-press as well as he would have wanted and kept losing the ball. But barring that performance, Hakimi has been pretty reliable down the right side for PSG so far this season.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos has not been at his best this season and has struggled to deal with the threat posed by Ben Yedder. The Brazilian international was often hesitant to go into challenges and let AS Monaco create plenty of chances in the final third. As such, the captain will be looking to respond and take responsibility against Lorient.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe conceded a penalty in the 83rd minute which led to AS Monaco's third and final goal in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 loss. He will be looking to improve upon what was a forgettable outing at the Stade Louis II a couple of weeks ago.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Nuno Mendes' inexperience showed as AS Monaco targeted his flank continuously in the last game. Juan Bernat is likely to be brought back into the starting lineup n place of the youngster on Sunday against Lorient.

Defensive midfielder - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira has done a decent job for PSG this term but he was among their worst players in the 3-0 loss to AS Monaco. Pereira needs to show a lot more quality in possession, especially against teams that press high up the pitch.

But given that Georginio Wijnaldum is unlikely to make it back to the starting lineup after dropping a stinker last time out, Pereira should keep his place in the starting lineup.

Central midfielder - Leandro Paredes

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Leandro Paredes helps keep things ticking for Paris Saint-Germain in midfield. He seems to have earned his place back in the starting lineup and has been playing quite regularly now.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti returned to PSG's starting eleven against AS Monaco after serving a suspension. However, he did not look sharp and was uncharacteristically poor in possession.

But he will continue to be one of the first names on the PSG teamsheet thanks to his ability to unlock defences using his creativity and technical proficiency.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has shown a tendency to become a passenger in games of late. His performance against AS Monaco was no different and it was a major let down after his dominant display against Bordeaux.

Neymar failed to provide any sort of penetration in the final third, which underscored the importance of Lionel Messi to this side despite the Argentine's lack of goals.

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe was guilty of squandering a great chance for PSG against AS Monaco. He will want to put that performance behind him and get back to his best on Sunday.

Mbappe has been the best player in Ligue 1 by far. He has scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 league appearances so far this term.

mbappegoals @mbappegoals_



43 Games

35 Goals

20 Assists Kylian Mbappé this season:43 Games35 Goals20 Assists Kylian Mbappé this season:▫️ 43 Games▫️ 35 Goals▫️ 20 Assists https://t.co/z3bv2CF2iQ

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi will return to the lineup after recovering from the flu which kept him out of the game against AS Monaco. Messi's intricate passing and link-up play are crucial to PSG's game in the final third. His return is likely to help draw the best out of Kylian Mbappe as well.

