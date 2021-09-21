PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Metz

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hit the road to take on Metz, who are presently at the bottom of the table.

Paris Saint-Germain fashioned a sensational comeback win against Olympique Lyon in their latest outing. Although Mauricio Pochettino had the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in the starting lineup, Lyon took the lead in the 54th minute.

Lucas Paqueta opened the scoring for Peter Bosz's men. Neymar converted from the spot just 12 minutes later. Then they left it rather late but Mauri Icardi's goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time sealed the deal for the Parisiens.

There was drama off the pitch as well. Lionel Messi refused to shake manager Pochettino's hands after he was taken off in the 76th minute of the match. On Wednesday night, PSG will take on Metz, who are yet to register a win after six rounds of matches.

Meanwhile, PSG are yet to drop points this season and have maintained a 100% win record so far. Fans are anxiously waiting for Lionel Messi's first goal. They are also waiting to see the trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe absolutely boss proceedings as well.

On paper, Metz look tailor-made for that kind of a situation. Without further ado, let's take a look at PSG's possible starting XI for Ligue 1 clash against Metz.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) possible starting XI vs Metz

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to zero in on his first-choice goalkeeper. Donnarumma has started both of Paris Saint-Germain's last two league games. Keylor Navas started the Champions League game against Club Brugge.

It is highly likely that Pochettino will choose to stick with Donnarumma for Ligue 1 and use Navas' experience in the UEFA Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mino Raiola to Rai Sport: “I’m sorry for the way Donnarumma was treated [by AC Milan]. He made a life choice. I feel Juventus still have a great regret for not signing Gigio… and not only Juve. Keylor Navas? There’s no doubt, Donnarumma will be PSG starter goalkeeper”. 🔴 #PSG Mino Raiola to Rai Sport: “I’m sorry for the way Donnarumma was treated [by AC Milan]. He made a life choice. I feel Juventus still have a great regret for not signing Gigio… and not only Juve. Keylor Navas? There’s no doubt, Donnarumma will be PSG starter goalkeeper”. 🔴 #PSG

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Achraf Hakimi came off the bench in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Lyon. He was brought in to replace Lionel Messi. Hakimi has been great for PSG so far and has started all of their other games in Ligue 1.

He has scored a goal and provided two assists in six league appearances so far this campaign. The Moroccan international looks well on his way to justifying that €60 million price tag.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The ever-reliable Marquinhos will keep his place in the starting XI. He has started three games so far this season and is considered undroppable. The Brazilian international will be a fixture in PSG's backline this season as well. It will be interesting to see who he's partnered up with as the season progresses.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Sergio Ramos is still recovering from a foot injury. Presnel Kimpembe has featured in all of PSG's Ligue 1 games so far and the left-footed centre-back is expected to keep his place against Metz as well.

He was one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 last season and Pochettino will have a selection problem on his hands once Ramos returns.

VBET News @VBETnews Mauricio Pochettino on when Sergio Ramos will make his PSG debut:



🗣 "I don't have any details on when he will be available. We hope he will be available soon." Mauricio Pochettino on when Sergio Ramos will make his PSG debut:



🗣 "I don't have any details on when he will be available. We hope he will be available soon." https://t.co/vTIkOMpHBr

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Nuno Mendes arrived at PSG this summer and the early signs have been more or less promising. He might just be chosen ahead of Abdou Diallo here after playing the full 90 minutes against Lyon.

