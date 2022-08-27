PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against AS Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to keep their impressive start to the new season going as they take on AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG have scored as many as 17 goals in their first three Ligue 1 games. They have shipped in just two goals and have sent out a stern early warning to their peers in the French league. Manager Christophe Galtier has implemented quite a few changes since taking over in the summer and they've all worked out great so far.

The Parisians thrashed Galtier's former side Lille 7-1 last weekend. The goalfest started as early as the eighth second of the game as Kylian Mbappe scored the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history. Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Neymar also got on the scoresheet as PSG ran riot last weekend.

They are expected to keep the team largely unchanged as they prepare to host AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against AS Monaco.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Keylor Navas remains sidelined with a back injury. Gianluigi Donnarumma has started in goal for Paris Saint-Germain in all three games so far and he is set to do it again today.

Right centre-back - Sergio Ramos

The aggressive and experienced Sergio Ramos is finally getting an extended spell on the pitch at PSG. He has done a decent job so far and his ball-playing abilities are proving to be a major asset to the team as they play out from the back.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos produced one of his best performances in recent times against Lille. He made four clearances, five tackles, two interceptions and completed 100% of his passes last weekend. The PSG captain also stepped into midfield on occasion and did not look out of place.

Left centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

The French centre-back has done a decent job for Paris Saint-Germain on the left side of their three-man defense. His passing has been precise and he has used his pace well to make recoveries.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was absolutely world-class against Lille and has been relishing the freedom he has been given down the right side. The Morocco international has linked up well with the likes of Messi and Neymar and has scored two goals already this season.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti let PSG's talented attackers run the show against Lille and was content with sitting back and providing a solid base for them. He is indispensable to this team, though, thanks to his work rate and technical abilities.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha is proving to be a solid partner for Verratti. Not only does he love to bomb forward and use his burst of pace but is also a tenacious presence at the center of the park out of possession.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes is not the finished product just yet, but he has the pace and the creativity to help unlock defenses. He is likely to keep his place in the starting XI against AS Monaco.

Attacking midfielder - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is thriving in his new position and has been at the center of most things that PSG create in the final third. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in four appearances across all competitions so far. The 35-year-old seems to finally be enjoying life in Paris.

Left forward - Neymar Jr.

Neymar is arguably PSG's most in-form attacker right now. He has scored seven goals and provided six assists in just four appearances across all competitions so far this term. The Brazilian maverick has looked unstoppable on the pitch.

Right forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Lille and now has four goals in just two Ligue 1 games. The Frenchman is off to a flying start and looks to be in great touch.

