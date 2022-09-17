PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to maintain their unbeaten record and keep their place at the top of the table as they travel to take on Lyon on Sunday.

As good as PSG have been in the opening phase of the new season, winning six and drawing one of their seven games so far, they are not clear at the top of the table. Christophe Galtier's men are first in the Ligue 1 table but are still tied on points with Marseille and Lorient. They are only two points clear of Lens at fourth.

Suffice to say, they will be desperate to win against Lyon on Sunday. Les Gones suffered a 2-1 loss against AS Monaco last weekend. They are presently fifth in the Ligue 1 table with 13 points from seven games. Peter Bosz's men have lost their last two games and will be looking to snap their two-game winless streak on Sunday.

However, they will have their work cut out against a formidable PSG side who have been firing on all cylinders. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could lineup for their Ligue 1 encounter against Lyon on Sunday.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma's performances in the UEFA Champions League have been suspect so far. His poor judgment led to Juventus scoring against them and he looked shaky against Maccabi Haifa. The Italian goalkeeper has to improve his ability on the ball as he is not inspiring much confidence these days.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Arguably the pick of PSG's back three against Maccabi Haifa, the former Real Madrid captain was not exactly at his best. He still came out on top a number of times and was a busy man throughout the game. The steady run of games seems to be benefitting him.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Marquinhos was sloppy against Maccabi Haifa and the Paris Saint-Germain captain will look to get back to his dominant best against Lyon. His distribution was top-notch though and he also came close to scoring in midweek.

Centre-back - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira has been filling in for the injured Presnel Kimpembe. His versatility has helped PSG but he has also struggled against attackers who are direct and looking to take him on.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi started on the bench against Maccabi Haifa and was brought on only in the 83rd minute of the game. He is well rested and is very likely to make a return to the starting lineup against Lyon.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha has hit the ground running at his new club and has already become an integral part of Galtier's side. He has proved to be the perfect foil for Marco Verratti and his tenacity in defensive transitions and technical ability has made him nigh on undroppable.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

The Italy international did not have a great outing against Maccabi Haifa as he wasn't afforded much space or time in midfield. However, Verratti did make a difference when he assisted Neymar's goal which helped PSG put the game to bed.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes continues to be a wiry presence down the left flank for Paris Saint-Germain. He started the game against Maccabi Haifa brightly but faded as the game went on. The Portugal international could get hooked early on Sunday though as Juan Bernat is well rested.

Right winger - Lionel Messi

Although he starts out wide on the right wing, Lionel Messi usually occupies more of a central role in proceedings. His playmaking has been vital for PSG so far this season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a goal and provided an assist in midweek against Maccabi Haifa.

Messi has provided 16 assists for Neymar and Mbappe combined since February. He hasn't teed up any other players in that time.

OptaJean @OptaJean #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 39 - Lionel Messi has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, more than any other player in the competition (38 for Cristiano Ronaldo). Globetrotter. #MACPSG 39 - Lionel Messi has become the first player to find the net against 39 different teams in UEFA Champions League, more than any other player in the competition (38 for Cristiano Ronaldo). Globetrotter. #MACPSG #UEFAChampionsLeague2022 https://t.co/fJQCVPtKqo

Centre-forward - Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe wasn't at his best in midweek and squandered several clear-cut chances for his side. However, the fact that he gets into those positions on a regular basis and is nearly unstoppable when he is in the mood makes him an automatic starter.

Left-winger - Neymar Jr.

Neymar has been on fire for PSG this season but despite scoring PSG's third goal in the win, he had a pretty forgettable night. He will be hoping to get back to his best against Lyon on Sunday. His stats from the 2021-22 season make for impressive reading.

In 10 appearances across all competitions, the Brazil international has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists.

#PSG



"Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells PSG director Luis Campos: "Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news"."Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells @Rothensenflamme PSG director Luis Campos: "Neymar was never close to leaving PSG. Rumours on Neymar this summer were completely fake - also, saying that Mbappé wanted Ney to be sold is another big fake news". 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG "Neymar is 100% part of our project", Campos tells @Rothensenflamme. https://t.co/aYxAn0QFjz

