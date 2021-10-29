PSG's predicted lineup for Ligue 1 encounter against Lille

PSG will host reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Following a colourless display against Marseille, PSG have the opportunity to make amends by getting back to winning ways as they face Lille. Despite having a seven-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, PSG have not fared well in the league in recent weeks.

They have won just one of their last three Ligue 1 games and all their attacking wealth has simply not translated to excellent results on the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino's men won't want to drop points against Lille as that will give the chasing pack an opportunity to gain on them.

PSG have quite a few injury concerns heading into this game. Without further ado, let's take a look at how they could line up against Lille on Friday.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) possible starting lineup vs Marseille

Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Keylor Navas didn't have much to do against Marseille. However, he was well beaten by Arkadiusz Milik's finish which was then ruled out by VAR. He might just keep his place here in the lineup ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who might be starting to get a little frustrated here.

Right-back - Thilo Kehrer

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

With Achraf Hakimi being handed a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the game against Marseille, Thilo Kehrer will get a rare start at right-back here. He is unlikely to offer much going forward and is likely to sit deep and help maintain some solidity at the back.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The Ligue de Football Professionnel's disciplinary committee has handed Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi a one-match ban plus a further one-match suspended ban. The Ligue de Football Professionnel's disciplinary committee has handed Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi a one-match ban plus a further one-match suspended ban.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos afforded too much time for Milik to find the back of the net for Marseille, which was eventually chalked off as VAR intervened. He tidied up everything that came to him since then and Pochettino will ask for more of an assured performance from the captain against Lille.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Presnel Kimpembe took some risks off the ball in the game against Marseille, diving to make blocks and making premature tackles. But he did have a couple of moments of brilliance as well which included an acrobatic clearance from a cross.

The Frenchman was neat in possession but will need to be more confident off it or he will need to make way for Sergio Ramos once the latter is cleared to play.

Left-back - Nuno Mendes

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

With Achraf Hakimi out, the onus of providing attacking thrust from the flanks for PSG will fall on Nuno Mendes. He impressed in parts against Marseille but also struggled against the constant threat posed by Cengiz Under.

