PSG secure first-leg advantage as Carlo Ancelotti’s negative approach backfires on Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe gave a dream audition for a potential Real Madrid transfer when PSG took on the Galacticos in the Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is in the final six months of his PSG contract. Prior to the match, talks about his potential move to Real Madrid dominated the proceedings.

Mbappe lived up to the hype around him by being the star performer in the match. He capped his fantastic display with a brilliant solo goal in the dying seconds of the fixture.

PSG were the side in control from the get-go in the match, with Carlo Ancelotti's men setting up a defensive perimeter to keep their opponents at bay.

It was a deserved win for the Parisian side, who also missed a penalty in the game.

Ancelotti’s questionable tactics backfire for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the current league leaders in Spain. When their name was drawn against PSG, fans expected it to be a fiesty tie, full of flair players on both sides.

However, a pragmatic Ancelotti set up his side defensively on the night. It was wave after wave of PSG attack crashing against Madrid's defensive blocks. Ancelotti and his team began to trend on Twitter after the first half an hour, with fans questioning the Italian's tactics on the night.

Talisman Karim Benzema cut a lonely figure up top. He was often left isolated and did not make any impact on the game. Benzema ended the match without any shots on target.

Madrid fans were left enraged to see their team fail to register a single shot on target. The failure to work PSG keeper Donnarumma is only the second time that Madrid have failed to register shots on target in the last six years in the Champions League.

Ancelotti's defensive tactics did not suit the Galacticos and rightly backfired when Mbappe made a mockery of two of his players to score a stunning solo goal.

Squawka Football @Squawka



They only attempted three shots in total. Real Madrid failed to register a single shot on target in a #UCL game for the first time in the last six seasons, at least.They only attempted three shots in total. Real Madrid failed to register a single shot on target in a #UCL game for the first time in the last six seasons, at least.They only attempted three shots in total. 😬 https://t.co/mqlc6Ak2lu

Advantage PSG

PSG may have scored only one goal on the night but the terms of play were dictated by the Parisian side.

More than the scoreline, it will be a huge mental victory for a side who have always fallen short on the big stages of European football.

The Ligue 1 giants will go into the second half full of confidence after dominating Real Madrid at Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid are now in the middle of a poor run, having conquered just one win in their last five outings.

The PSG defeat has exposed the frailties of a side who appeared to have put things together in Spain this season.

Ancelotti is backing his players to recover and the support of the home crowd to help Madrid beat PSG on March 9

He told Realmadrid.com:

“We now face the return leg back at our place and we haven't got that concern about the away goals rule That could end up helping us. Should we be optimistic? PSG clearly have a small advantage and I hope that it doesn't prove enough in the game back at the Bernabeu. I'm optimistic because we'll go out there with 11 players and 50,000 fans inside the Bernabéu. That's why I'm optimistic.”

Unless Real Madrid can find a new gear in their team over the next few weeks, it will be advantage PSG going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Diptanil Roy