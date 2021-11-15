PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to sign pre-contract with Real Madrid in January: Reports

According to reports, Kylian Mbappe is set to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January. However, he won't be joining them in January. He will join Los Blancos in July 2022 after the current season is over.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid multiple times in the past. Now, the deal appears to be coming to fruition for both parties.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| Kylian Mbappé is joining Real Madrid as a free agent. He will sign his pre-contract in January, but the club is NOT planning on making the official announcement until the season is over. @RMadridistaReal 🚨🌕| Kylian Mbappé is joining Real Madrid as a free agent. He will sign his pre-contract in January, but the club is NOT planning on making the official announcement until the season is over. @RMadridistaReal #rmalive

Real Madrid made multiple offers for the Frenchman in the summer as well. However, PSG rejected all of them, keeping Mbappe in Paris for at least another season.

Real Madrid went as high as €200 million in the summer to land Mbappe, but PSG didn't budge. They tried to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract. However, it is now likely Mbappe will leave the Ligue 1 giants for his dream club for free next summer.

Signing Kylian Mbappe for free would be a huge boost for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while.

Real Madrid are inching closer to landing Kylian Mbappe, that too for free, which would constitute a brilliant piece of business for them.

Not only would they get a high-quality player, but Madrid would also be able to use their funds earmarked for Mbappe to sign their other targets. Madrid have been linked with the likes of Jules Kounde and Erling Haaland recently. Kounde and Haaland are not expected to come cheap.

BVB Express @BVBExpress #RMA



( diariogol :🌘) 🚨| According to "diariogol". Erling Haaland has no exit clause. The transfer fee is more than 150 million euros. Real Madrid therefore wants to pay a high transfer fee + Asensio in exchange. #BVB ( diariogol :🌘) 🚨| According to "diariogol". Erling Haaland has no exit clause. The transfer fee is more than 150 million euros. Real Madrid therefore wants to pay a high transfer fee + Asensio in exchange. #BVB #RMA ( diariogol :🌘) https://t.co/tffG4BLGsX

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been in imperious form for a while. Even after the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG this summer, Mbappe has been their main man. He has scored seven goals and assisted 11 in 16 appearances across competitions for PSG.

On Saturday, he scored four goals for France in their 8-0 win over Kazakhstan in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Real Madrid are clearly trying to get a project going for the future. They recently signed 18-year-old Eduardo Camavinga and have talented youngsters like Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde in their ranks.

They are also reportedly looking to offload the likes of Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale. Hence, signing Mbappe would be a great boost for the La Liga giants in their push for domination in Europe.

