PSG set to sell 30-year-old star to Qatari club despite links to Manchester United - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appears ready to bid farewell to one of its most enduring stars and Manchester United target, Marco Verratti.

The 30-year-old midfielder's illustrious 11-year journey with the club seems set to conclude, with reports confirming PSG's decision to offload him to Qatari outfit Al-Arabi. The deal between the player and the Qatari club is reportedly in the final stages and is set to attain closure in the coming days.

Despite Verratti's recent contract extension just a couple of months ago, the winds of change are blowing through PSG under the stewardship of Luis Enrique. According to Footmercato, the Spanish manager's strategic plan entails parting ways with Verratti, despite the player's longstanding service to the team.

While the reasons behind this move remain undisclosed, it's evident that Verratti no longer features in Enrique's vision for PSG's future. This development has sparked speculation around Manchester United's interest in Verratti. The English club, currently active in the transfer market, is seeking to bolster its midfield. However, with the Qatari club's imminent bid, Verratti's path might lead elsewhere.

This isn't the first instance of a PSG icon leaving the club this summer. The departure of Neymar to Al-Hilal, and Lionel Messi's unexpected move to Inter Miami in the MLS, have dominated headlines.

Sources reveal that PSG's decision to sell Verratti stems from its financial strategy to balance the books. The Italian midfielder had initially negotiated personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in July. However, no agreement materialized between the player and PSG.

As negotiations between Al Arabi and Verratti reach a critical juncture, the question lingers whether Manchester United will intensify their pursuit of the midfielder. With a few more days still left before the transfer window shuts down, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United could force Verratti to reconsider his decision.

Manchester United eyeing Barcelona's Marcos Alonso as an emergency left-back option - Reports

Manchester United is actively pursuing options to reinforce their left-back position after the injury setback to Luke Shaw, who is anticipated to be sidelined until November.

The club has initiated discussions with Barcelona regarding the potential signing of Marcos Alonso, as reported by journalist Christian Falk. United's quest for a solution also involves inquiries about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon.

Alonso, who joined Barcelona last year after a six-year stint at Chelsea, offers experience, while Xavi has favored 19-year-old Alejandro Balde in the season's early games. United is closely watching multiple prospects with an aim to bolstering their left-back area.