PSG star attempted to return to Barcelona this summer before having move blocked: Reports

According to 8tv's Andrian Sanchez, Barcelona's former academy star and current PSG player Xavi Simons attempted to return to the club and requested the same to his agency. Simons asked his agent, Mino Raiola, if a return to the Camp Nou might be arranged.

Despite their best efforts to engender a return, it was deemed impossible. Simons had been at La Masia for more than nine years when he decided to leave. He was regarded as one of Europe's brightest talents during his developmental phase.

La Senyera @LaSenyera ❗️| Xavi Simons asked his agent, Mino Raiola if there was a chance he could return to Barça. They explored the option but it was impossible. [ @_AdrianSnchz ❗️| Xavi Simons asked his agent, Mino Raiola if there was a chance he could return to Barça. They explored the option but it was impossible. [@_AdrianSnchz] https://t.co/7FKmH28XXV

In July of this year, the teenaged sensation requested a direct promotion to the first team, bypassing the traditional route through the B team. He also appeared to demand a greater wage than what guys his age were earning.

Despite his exceptional abilities, the board requested that he follow the standard path of advancement. He was, however, upset by the board's lack of faith in him. This lack of confidence did not sit well with Simmons, and he began to look for new challenges in a different league.

PSG star regrets his decision to leave Barcelona

Xavi Simmons in action for PSG

Simons left Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain, where he signed his first professional deal until 2022, owing to a combination of events. However, it appears that the Dutch star is now regretting his decision to quit the Catalan club and move to PSG, especially given the current situation at Barcelona with the Blaugrana giving young players game time.

Since his arrival, Ronald Koeman has placed a lot of faith in his young midfielders. Pedri, Ilaix Moriba, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi are just a few of the teenagers who have played regularly in the first team during the last two years. These guys have established themselves in the first team.

Also Read

La Senyera @LaSenyera OFFICIAL: La Masia wonderkid Xavi Simmons has left the club upon the expiry of his contract. His agent, Mini Raiola intends to transfer him to PSG.Barcelona should start avoiding players managed by Mino Raiola all together. OFFICIAL: La Masia wonderkid Xavi Simmons has left the club upon the expiry of his contract. His agent, Mini Raiola intends to transfer him to PSG.Barcelona should start avoiding players managed by Mino Raiola all together. https://t.co/9dEwIL941m

If Simons had stayed, he would undoubtedly have received his chance in the first team by now. Barcelona appear to be experimenting with new players in order to find the best possible mix for a future Barcelona team, and Simmons would undoubtedly have been a part of that. Nonetheless, a return to Barcelona appears improbable at this point.

Edited by S Chowdhury