PSG star decides future amid rumors of summer exit: Reports

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faithful were very excited last summer when their club signed Sergio Ramos for free from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The defender was 35-years old when he arrived but came with an elite reputation and a proven winning mentality.

However, nine months into his stay, the move appears to be a big mistake and explains why Los Blancos were ready to let their legend go for a free. Ramos has made only five appearances so far this season, amounting to 283 minutes of on-field action. There was speculation around his future at PSG and whether the two parties would agree to continue their association for another season.

However, according to a recent report by RMC Sport, the 36-year old will indeed be staying at the club for next season and see out the remainder of his contract. The outlet suggests that the final decision has been made by the player whose contract runs out in 2023.

The centre-back is determined to give his all to the French giants and does not want to leave as a flop. Ramos is one of the highest earners at the club, and given his long-term absence, he has become a liability to PSG. The former Real Madrid captain last featured for the club in January in their 4-0 win over Reims.

The Spaniard also got on the scoresheet in that outing which marked his first goal for the French club. RMC Sport spoke to the veteran's entourage and close ones who said:

“He wants to show that he is still capable of winning titles by staying in Paris”.

The French media outlet also suggests that PSG will hold talks with the player not to discuss his exit from the club, but in general to learn how he feels about them. His leadership and passion are certainly things that the French club's dressing room can benefit from.

PSG look to recover from the defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have been inconsistent in the French top-flight for the past month or so. They have lost three out of their last five games in Ligue 1 including their last game before the international break against OGC Nice. Kylian Mbappe, who has been their top-performer, was unable to make a difference as PSG succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

However, the only reason Mauricio Pochettino's men can relax is due to their big lead at the top of the league. They have amassed 65 points from their 29 games so far this season. Olympique Marseille are second with a tally of 56 and Nice are third with 53 points. Both those sides have played one game more than the league leaders.

The Parisians will be in action against FC Lorient on Sunday night, and the Argentine will hope his team goes out and plays with real intent and purpose.

