PSG star interested in move abroad as contract extension talks continue: Reports

While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Presnel Kimpembe has been in contract extension talks, reports have now emerged that he wants to play in a league outside France before his retirement.

The French champions could be looking at a defensive rebuild as Sergio Ramos' contract expires at the end of this season and Kimpembe's in the summer of 2024. The latter was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, with a £60 million fee being quoted by the Ligue 1 giants.

The club's football advisor Luís Campos likes the 27-year-old and hopes to keep him at the club by extending his contract. However, he could also sanction the sale of PSG's homegrown player for the right fee, according to L’Equipe.

Kimpembe is a strong defender who is adept at playing the ball out from the back. With 74.2 passes per game, he was the 21st best defender in Europe's top five leagues in 2021/22. He has a 95.5% pass success rate, which was bettered by no other defender in the aforementioned period. The Frenchman also misplaced just 100 passes across 2580 minutes of league action last season.

Milan Skriniar to sign with PSG on a free transfer: Reports

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is expected to sign with PSG in the summer of 2023.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement with Milan Skriniar to join the club in the summer. The Slovakian's contract with Inter Milan expires at the end of the season and he could move to France on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes for several transfer windows. PSG tried their best to sign him as recently as last summer but gave up as they couldn't reach an agreement with Inter Milan on the fee.

L'Equipe have reported that Skriniar has refused a new contract offer from Inter Milan and has instead agreed to move to Paris next summer. The Serie A side could cash in on him this month if they sanction a move to Paris, with a €10-15 million fee expected to do the trick.

Skriniar joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria for €34 million in 2017. He has made 241 appearances across competitions since, scoring 11 goals and picking up five assists.

