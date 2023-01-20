PSG reach agreement with Serie A superstar over summer transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar to join the club for free in the summer. The Slovakian will be a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been continuously linked with a move to the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants tried luring him to the French capital throughout last summer to no avail.

However, Inter cannot stop Skriniar from heading to PSG in the summer if they don't secure a contract extension with the defender. It looks like he is joining Christophe Galtier's side.

L'Equipe reports that he has refused a contract offer from I Nerazzurri and has agreed with the Parisians to join the club next summer. There has been communication between the player's representatives and PSG since they attempted to sign him in 2022.

They may persuade Inter to part with the defender in the January transfer window. Doing so will likely cost them a reported €10-15 million. Skriniar has been a mainstay in the Serie A side since joining from Sampdoria in 2017 for €34 million. He has made 26 appearances across competitions this season, providing an assist and helping the side keep 10 clean sheets.

Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise emerges as potential future transfer target for PSG

Michael Olise is linked with PSG.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG have taken an interest in Palace right-midfielder Olise. The higher-ups at the Parc des Princes have been impressed by the Frenchman's progress in the Premier League.

Olise has featured 21 times this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists. He has been a standout performer for the Eagles under Patrick Vieira and scored a memorable free-kick equalizer in the side's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Wednesday (January 18).

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL WOW! Michael Olise has just ROBBED Man Utd of all three points with an unreal free-kick! WOW! Michael Olise has just ROBBED Man Utd of all three points with an unreal free-kick! 🔥 https://t.co/lGysJsPi1L

Palace recognize that Olise will eventually move to a bigger club. However, they are in a strong position regarding his future as he has three and a half years left on his contract at Selhurst Park. No bid is expected to be made for the player in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been capped twice by France U21s, providing an assist. Vieira believes that the midfielder is talented but still has to work on certain aspects of his play (via Metro):

‘I want him to be better defensively, to help us out of possession, so there is still a lot of elements he needs to work on, but the quality is there. His talent is there and it’s about how high he wants to go."

