PSG star wants Juventus move because of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United table world record bid for Napoli star and more Serie A news: 12 April, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

PSG star wants to join Juventus due to Cristiano Ronaldo

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot is interested in joining Juventus because of Cristiano Ronaldo's presence, according to a report. It has been claimed that the Frenchman believes that playing alongside Ronaldo will make him evolve into a better player.

Rabiot has been heavily linked with numerous European superpowers including, Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, Juventus have also recently joined the chase as a potential suitor for the star. The 24-year-old has been one of PSG's most promising talents.

Unfortunately, he has not played since December, owing to his contract situation with PSG . He will be a free agent next summer and could be one of the best bargain transfers available.

Manchester United offer world record fee for Serie A defender

The Red Devils have reportedly tabled a massive £90 million offer for Kalidou Koulibaly. United have chased the Senegalese defender for a long time but Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has always seemed reluctant to sell his most-prized centre-back.

The mega offer which United offered to Napoli is sufficient to break Virgil Van Dijk's record £75 million move to Liverpool. The Dutch defender is currently the most expensive centre-back in the world after leaving Southampton in January last year.

Koulibaly has been linked with numerous clubs across Europe due to his consistent excellent displays for Napoli. A quick, tall, and imposing defender, the 27-year-old has been regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

He is also known for his exceptional fitness as he has virtually no record of any significant injury throughout his Napoli career.

Juventus star's agent delighted for his client's renewal

The agent of Italian defender Daniele Rugani has expressed his delight over his client's contract extension with Juventus.

The talented star has officially extended his stay with the Turin side until 2023.

And Rugani's agent was thrilled with Juventus showing faith in his client. He said:

"There has never been a line to pass to reach the decisive moment, honestly since this summer there has been a provision by Juventus, in the figures of Agnelli, Paratici, Nedved, to continue towards this road.

"The direction of the coach, the people who work in this club are very serious - for our part, there was already pride in this solution, and for this reason there was never a specific date.

"The company has focused on the longest contract that could be made, we were very happy with the umpteenth demonstration of confidence on the part of Juve and so far everything is progressing for the best."

