PSG star wants to leave the club amidst interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave the club amidst interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract at PSG expires in the summer of 2022, and the Frenchman is stalling on signing a new deal as he wants a new challenge.

PSG want to keep him at the club but with Real Madrid interested, Mbappe could very well move on this summer as the Parisians will not want to lose him for free.

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has claimed that Mbappe no longer wants to stay at PSG, and will leave for free next year if PSG don’t find a buyer this summer.

🚨🌖| Real Madrid expect that Mbappe will ask PSG to leave. @jpedrerol #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 15, 2021

“I know that Mbappe asked to leave, but it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him, but the news is that he really does not want to stay.

"The player does not believe in Leonardo's project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG's owners] they do not want to hear about it.

"If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club and that PSG will need to look for a replacement. But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG," Daniel Riolo said.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will not come cheap despite his contract situation

PSG will look to recoup as much money as they can from Mbappe’s sale despite his contract situation.

The club will have to sell him this summer if they can’t convince him to sign an extension before the transfer window closes, but not a lot of clubs can afford his mammoth wages.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign the Frenchman as they look to reinvigorate their attack after a poor season.

The way Mbappé has SEVEN German players just watching him, transfixed, and he threads the ball between them and into the goal pic.twitter.com/GZW8Z5FQPc — Doug Mack (@douglasmack) June 17, 2021

Real Madrid failed to win a trophy last season and will look to change that under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2021-22 season. However, they will need to freshen things up front if they want to compete for trophies.

At 22, Mbappe would be a quality long-term acquisition, but even a club of Real Madrid’s resources may have to sell first to sign the Frenchman.

