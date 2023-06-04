PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe predicts winner of Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League final

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is backing Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

With the Premier League and FA Cup in the bag, City are looking to complete a historic continental treble by winning their first European title. The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, are aiming for a mini-treble of their own, having clinched the Italian Supercup and Coppa Italia this calendar year.

With the final just under a week away, predictions are being drawn out, and Mbappe gave his. The PSG star, who won Ligue 1 and the domestic Golden Boot this season, is backing Pep Guardiola's swashbuckling team to prevail. He said (via City Report on Twitter):

"It's going to be a great game, I’m going to watch it. I think #ManCity are going to win!"

Manchester City have beaten some big guns of Europe en route to the finals, like Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and defending champions Real Madrid in the last four. They had also topped a group containing Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla. Moreover, the Sky Blues also boast the best defensive record in the competition this season by conceding only five goals in 12 games.

Inter, meanwhile are playing their first final in the competition since winning the title in 2010. They, too, have built their campaign on the back of a stoic defence, keeping eight clean sheets in 12 games.

The Nerazzurri progressed from a group that had giants like Bayern Munich and Barcelona before seeing off Porto, Benfica and city rivals AC Milan in the knockouts.

Manchester City and Inter Milan meet for the first time

Manchester City and Inter Milan face each other for the first time in the Champions League, and it's in the final.

The last time such a phenomenon happened was way back in 2005 when Liverpool and AC Milan competed in the final that year in their first European clash.

City and Inter have only met in pre-season friendlies, once in 2010 where the Nerazzurri ran out 3-0 victors, and the other in 2011, when the Sky Blues prevailed by the same scoreline.

Such a lop-sided scoreline is unlikely in the finals, given their stoic defences, but it should be an incredible tactical battle, for sure.

